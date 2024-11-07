TelanganaCrime & Accidents

Telangana Woman Kidnapped Over Son’s Failure to Return to Work on Maharashtra Farms

A woman was kidnapped from a village in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district after her son did not return to work in sugarcane farms in Maharashtra, as per an agreement, police said. 

Fouzia Farhana7 November 2024 - 15:29
Hyderabad: A woman was kidnapped from a village in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district after her son did not return to work in sugarcane farms in Maharashtra, as per an agreement, police said. 

The incident occurred in Kodumunja village of Vemulawada mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday but came to light on Thursday.

Pallapu Srinivas had taken Rs 3 lakh from a sugarcane grower in Maharashtra to do harvesting work. He had worked there for three months and recently came to the village. As he did not return to work, few persons came to the village on Wednesday, looking for him. They enquired from villagers about Srinivas and went to his house. As he was not at home, they asked his mother, wife, and children to return the money Srinivas had taken from them.

As the family members told them that they had no knowledge of the money, the unidentified persons asked Srinivas’ wife to accompany them. When she refused and locked herself in a room, they caught hold of his mother and forcibly took her away in a car.

A video clip shows two women in the group that kidnapped Srinivas’ mother.

The children of Srinivas were seen crying as their grandmother was whisked away. The kidnappers came in a Road Transport Corporation bus but hired a car locally to return.

It appears to be a well-planned abduction as they used a vehicle registered in Telangana to avoid being intercepted on the border.

Srinivas had made an agreement with Lalu Diwakar of Maharashtra for sugarcane harvesting. He had taken Rs 3 lakh as advance and went to Maharashtra for the work. After working there for three months, he came home and did not return. As Diwakar tried to contact him over the phone, he did not respond. Later, Srinivas went to his brother’s house in Odisha.

On a complaint by Srinivas’ son, police registered a case and began an investigation.

