Telephone Services Collapse at Gandhi Hospital Due to Unpaid Dues

Hyderabad: Medical services at Gandhi Hospital, one of Hyderabad’s premier government healthcare institutions, have been severely disrupted due to the suspension of telephone and intercom services. The disruption has affected over 36 departments, including operation theatres, emergency units, OPD, wards, and administrative offices, due to the non-payment of a ₹5.76 lakh telephone bill.

With around 400 telephone intercoms coordinating critical departments across the hospital, the communication breakdown has paralyzed internal operations and patient services.

Essential Communication Systems Down for Over Four Months

The landline and intercom systems, which have been operational for over two decades, were suspended by BSNL over a year ago due to unpaid dues. Hospital sources reveal that even official contact numbers for the superintendent, RMOs, chief doctors, and administrators are no longer functional.

The landline number had gained nationwide recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it served as a lifeline for families and authorities to get updates on patient conditions. Despite the widespread adoption of mobile phones, the intercom system remained crucial, especially during night shifts and emergencies.

Budget Allocation Falls Short of Operational Costs

According to hospital officials, the monthly telephone bill stood at approximately ₹48,000, amounting to ₹5.76 lakh annually. However, only ₹80,000 was allocated in the annual budget for this expense.

Earlier, the Hospital Development Society (HDS) would step in to cover the remaining costs to ensure uninterrupted communication. But following administrative changes, the bill has reportedly been left unpaid, leading to a total shutdown of BSNL services at Gandhi Hospital.

Medical Services and Patient Coordination Severely Impacted

The breakdown in telephone connectivity has crippled coordination among departments, delaying critical decisions and emergency responses. The lack of communication is also affecting patient relatives who rely on the hospital’s official contact lines for updates.

Hospital staff and patient advocates are now urging the Telangana government and health authorities to take immediate action to restore telephone services and allocate adequate funds to ensure uninterrupted medical operations.