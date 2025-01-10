Tendulkar, Gavaskar Among India Captains to Join Wankhede Stadium’s 50th Anniversary

Celebrating 50 Years of the Iconic Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai: Legendary cricketers and former Indian captains will join the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The festivities will begin on January 12 and culminate in a grand main event on January 19, offering fans an exciting evening of celebrations.

Legendary Players Unite to Commemorate the Occasion

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Diana Edulji will gather to honour the Wankhede Stadium’s historic significance. The event will pay tribute to the stadium’s pivotal role in shaping the legacy of Indian cricket.

The main event will also feature Mumbai’s legendary men’s and women’s players from domestic and international cricket.

Exciting Performances and Attractions

Attendees can look forward to performances by renowned artists Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul, along with a spectacular laser show.

MCA President’s Message

Speaking about the occasion, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said:

“As we mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium, I warmly invite all cricket fans to be part of this momentous occasion. Our legendary heroes will join us in the celebrations, and together, we will pay tribute to the rich legacy of the Wankhede Stadium, which is a pride of Mumbai. Let’s make this celebration truly unforgettable.”

Special Events and Felicitations

Coffee Table Book & Commemorative Stamp : On January 19, the MCA will release a coffee table book and issue a commemorative postal stamp to honour the legacy of the Wankhede Stadium.

: On January 19, the MCA will release a coffee table book and issue a commemorative postal stamp to honour the legacy of the Wankhede Stadium. Exhibition Cricket Match : A match between MCA officials and Consul General bureaucrats will be held on January 12.

: A match between MCA officials and Consul General bureaucrats will be held on January 12. Groundsmen Felicitation & Polly Umrigar Health Camp : The MCA will felicitate the groundsmen from its clubs and grounds and host a special health camp and lunch for them on January 15.

: The MCA will felicitate the groundsmen from its clubs and grounds and host a special health camp and lunch for them on January 15. First-Class Match Tribute: Members of the Mumbai team that played the first first-class match at Wankhede Stadium in 1974 will also be honoured.

This celebration promises to be a fitting tribute to the Wankhede Stadium, a symbol of Mumbai’s rich cricketing heritage.