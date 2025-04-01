Tension Erupts in Ranchi Over Tribal Clash During Sarhul Puja

Ranchi: Tension gripped Ranchi’s Sirmatoli on Tuesday afternoon during Sarhul, the biggest festival of the tribal community, due to a clash between two tribal groups.

The confrontation occurred when a group of protesters showed black flags and wore black bands on their foreheads to express opposition to Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana Soren, as they arrived to worship at the main Sarna Sthal (place of worship).

Protesters Demand Removal of Flyover Ramp Near Sarna Sthal

The protests stemmed from a long-standing agitation by tribal organizations demanding the removal of the ramp of a flyover being constructed near Sirmatoli Sarna Sthal. Demonstrators displayed black flags to voice their opposition, while another tribal faction opposed their protest. This led to heated arguments and a brief physical altercation.

Police and Administration Intervene to Control the Situation

The police and administrative officials, including Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha, and SDO Utkarsh Kumar, were present at the scene and managed to control the situation. Amid the unrest, CM Soren and his wife performed the puja under tight security before attending a Sarhul celebration at the tribal hostel.

Protests Led by Former Minister Geetashree Oraon

The protest against CM Soren was led by former Minister Geetashree Oraon, with her supporters donning black headbands. However, the demonstration was strongly opposed by Ajay Tirkey, leader of the Central Sarna Committee of Ranchi, who accused certain elements within the tribal community of deliberately creating controversy during the festival, alleging BJP involvement in the unrest.

Dispute Over Flyover Ramp and Religious Space

The issue centers around the construction of the flyover ramp near the Sarna Sthal. Protesting tribal organizations argue that the ramp will disrupt religious events, including Sarhul, by reducing the space leading to the sacred site. They claim the encroachment is an attack on their faith and traditions.

District Administration’s Response to Protests

In response to the protests, the district administration decided five days ago to shorten the ramp and has since demolished a significant portion of it. However, tensions remain high, and the protest against the ramp’s construction continues.

Earlier Protests and FIR Filed Against Demonstrators

On March 30, a group led by Oraon broke through police barricades while demanding the ramp’s complete removal. An FIR has been registered at Chutia police station against 21 people, including Oraon, in connection with the incident.

Ongoing Tensions in Sirmatoli Amid Festival Celebrations

Sirmatoli houses the largest Sarna Sthal in Ranchi, a site of immense religious significance where massive processions from across the region converge every year on Sarhul. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to voice their concerns during this important festival.