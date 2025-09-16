TGSPDCL Engineer Arrested: ACB Unearths Crores Worth of Illegal Assets

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Ambedkar Erugu, Assistant Divisional Engineer (Operations) of TGSPDCL, on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Raids were carried out at 10 different locations linked to the official and his relatives, where numerous valuable properties were unearthed. The seized assets include:

A flat in Srilingampally

A ground-plus-five-storey building in Gachibowli

A company, Amthar Chemicals, established on 10 acres of land

Six residential plots in Hyderabad

Agricultural land

Two luxury cars

Gold jewellery

Bank deposits

During the searches, ACB officials also recovered ₹2.18 crore in cash from the house of a suspected benami. Authorities stated that the accused had acquired these movable and immovable properties by misusing his official position.

According to officials, the market value of the seized properties is significantly higher than the documented value. The accused was produced in court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

The ACB confirmed that searches and investigations are still underway, with further revelations expected.