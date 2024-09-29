TGSRTC Launches High-Tech Electric Buses

Karimnagar: In a significant push towards sustainable transportation, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) launched its first fleet of electric super luxury buses today.

At a grand event held at Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar flagged off 35 high-tech electric buses that will initially operate on the Karimnagar-Hyderabad route, offering passengers an eco-friendly, comfortable travel experience.

During the launch ceremony, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with TGSRTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar, local legislators, and officials, inspected the buses and the charging facilities at Karimnagar-2 depot.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to TGSRTC for making Karimnagar the first city in Telangana to receive electric buses, and announced plans to introduce 39 more buses soon. He also revealed that the electric bus fleet will be expanded to other cities, including Nizamabad, Warangal, Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Hyderabad.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, TGSRTC aims to procure 2,400 electric buses as part of a broader initiative for a pollution-free Telangana. The demand for these buses has grown due to the success of the Mahalakshmi scheme, which offers free travel to women. So far, 92 crore free tickets have been issued, saving women Rs. 3,123 crore.

TGSRTC MD V.C. Sajjanar highlighted the buses’ advanced features, including mobile charging ports, CCTV cameras with one-month backup, fire detection systems, and vehicle tracking with panic buttons for enhanced safety. Each bus can travel 300 kilometers on a single charge and fully recharge in just two and a half hours.

Sajjanar further mentioned that by March 2025, 500 electric buses will be operational across Telangana, with non-stop services between Karimnagar and Hyderabad.

The event was well-attended by dignitaries and TGSRTC officials, who praised the initiative as a major leap toward sustainable and modern transportation in the state.