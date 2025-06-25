Think It’s Just Joint Pain? 5 Silent Signs of Arthritis You Might Be Missing

Arthritis is a common yet often misunderstood condition associated with joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation. Affecting over 600 million people worldwide, including more than 18 million with rheumatoid arthritis, this chronic disease is on the rise due to aging populations, obesity, and joint injuries. Understanding its early symptoms can help with early diagnosis and better management.

What Causes Arthritis?

Arthritis typically begins when the cartilage that cushions the joints starts wearing down. Cartilage acts as a shock absorber for bones, and its breakdown leads to inflammation, pain, and restricted mobility. Over time, joints become harder to move, and everyday activities like walking, gripping, or climbing stairs become difficult.

Key Early Signs of Arthritis

Recognizing the early symptoms of arthritis can lead to timely medical intervention. Here are some initial indicators to watch out for:

1. Decreased Range of Motion

One of the earliest signs is difficulty moving joints as freely as before. You might notice issues with bending your knees or making a tight fist. This restriction is often due to inflammation or swelling in the joints, and if left untreated, it can lead to permanent damage.

2. Persistent Fatigue and Muscle Weakness

Fatigue is a common but often overlooked symptom, especially in autoimmune arthritis forms like rheumatoid arthritis or lupus. This fatigue doesn’t improve with rest and may affect your mental clarity and physical stamina. It often occurs before joint pain becomes noticeable.

3. Breathlessness and Chest Discomfort

In some cases, especially with rheumatoid arthritis, inflammation can extend to the lungs, causing conditions like pleurisy or pulmonary fibrosis. This can result in shortness of breath, chest pain, or chronic coughing — symptoms often mistaken for respiratory illness.

4. Dry and Irritated Eyes

Rheumatoid arthritis can also affect tear glands, leading to dry eyes or a condition known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca. Patients may experience itching, a gritty sensation, burning, or even blurred vision. These symptoms often accompany joint inflammation.

5. Mild to High Fever

While fever is not always associated with arthritis, it can occur in inflammatory types like reactive or rheumatoid arthritis. A persistent fever without an obvious infection should be investigated by a healthcare professional to rule out autoimmune issues.