Three Girls Die in Tragic Hut Fire in Damoh, CM Yadav Condoles Death

In a heart-wrenching incident, three minor girls, including a five-month-old infant, tragically lost their lives when a fire broke out in a hut in Baroda village, located around 35 km from the district headquarters in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday, as reported by local police.

Details of the Damoh Hut Fire Incident

The fire erupted while the family was boiling potatoes on a stove inside their hut. The father of the girls, Govind Adivasi, was working near the hut at the time, while the mother had stepped outside briefly to attend to some tasks. According to the mother, as she was speaking to her husband just 200 meters away, the hut suddenly became engulfed in flames.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin Launches Pongal Gift Hampers Distribution

Both parents rushed back to the scene, along with other villagers, to try and rescue their daughters trapped inside the hut. Despite their desperate efforts and attempts to douse the fire with water, the flames spread quickly, trapping the children inside.

The police arrived on the scene and recovered the bodies of two sisters, Janvi (5) and Kirti (3). The third child, a toddler, was unconscious and immediately rushed to the hospital in Damoh. Unfortunately, due to her critical condition, she was referred to Jabalpur Medical College for further treatment. Despite all efforts, the toddler succumbed to her burn injuries on Thursday morning.

Investigation and Support for the Grieving Family

Govind Adivasi, the father, told the police that the exact cause of the fire remains uncertain, noting that even their mobile phone was destroyed in the blaze. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine how the fire started.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences for the tragic loss and announced financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakh for the families of the deceased girls. The Chief Minister took to social media to share the announcement, offering his support to the grieving family during this difficult time.

Authorities Review the Incident

The local authorities are actively collecting evidence and reviewing the situation to understand the full circumstances surrounding the tragic fire. The investigation aims to provide clarity on what caused the devastating blaze.