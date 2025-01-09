Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin Launches Pongal Gift Hampers Distribution

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has officially launched the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to over 2.2 crore ration cardholders across the state.

The initiative, which began on Thursday at a ration shop in Saidapet, aims to bring festive cheer to Tamil Nadu residents in celebration of the Pongal festival.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation for Tirupati Stampede Victims’ Families

Pongal Gift Hampers with Essential Festival Items

The Pongal gift hampers will be distributed from January 9 to January 13, 2025. Each hamper will include 1 kg of raw rice, sugar, tamarind, sugarcane, Rs. 1,000 in cash, and 21 other essential items for the festival. The Tamil Nadu government is exploring the option of transferring the cash component directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts to streamline the process and avoid overcrowding at ration shops. In case of issues with bank transfers, funds will be distributed traditionally through ration shops using special tokens.

Tamil Nadu Government Allocates Rs. 100 Crore for Festival Garments

As part of its ongoing efforts to support the public, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs. 100 crore for the production of 1.77 crore dhotis and an equal number of sarees. This marks a significant increase from the previous year, with 77 lakh more dhotis and 53 lakh more sarees being produced. These garments will be distributed to ration cardholders and beneficiaries of the Old Age Pension Scheme.

For the 2024–25 production cycle, cotton yarn will be used to make these garments, while polyester yarn will be introduced in 2025–26. This initiative is expected to benefit over 63,000 power looms across the state.

Special Buses for Pongal Travelers

To accommodate the surge in travel during the festive season, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 15,000 special buses from January 10 to 13, 2025. These buses will cater to passengers traveling to their hometowns for Pongal celebrations. A majority of the special buses (12,000) will operate from Chennai to various destinations, supplementing the 2,092 daily buses already in service. Passengers can board these special buses from key termini, including Kilambakkam, Koyambedu, and Madhavaram.

Strict Measures to Prevent Fare Hikes by Private Operators

To prevent exploitation by private bus operators charging exorbitant fares during the festive season, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has deployed 30 inspection teams. These teams will conduct statewide inspections, ensuring compliance with fare regulations. Violators will face penalties, and buses found operating illegally will have their permits revoked.

Pongal Travel Demand on the Rise

As the Pongal festival approaches, train services from Chennai to southern districts are fully booked, and bus reservations are rapidly increasing. Over 75,000 reservations have already been made, and the numbers are expected to rise in the coming days.

Public Holidays for Pongal

In celebration of Pongal, Tamil Nadu has declared public holidays from January 14 to 16, 2025, providing a six-day break when combined with the weekend. This extended holiday period is expected to further increase travel demand across the state.