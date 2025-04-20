Thunderstorms Hit Hyderabad: Rain, Gusty Winds Disrupt Evening Routine
Several areas across Hyderabad witnessed intense rainfall and thunderstorms on Saturday evening, marking yet another spell of unseasonal weather in the region. The downpour primarily affected the northern and western parts of the city.
Areas including Miyapur, KPHB, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Hitec City, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Tellapur, Serilingampally, Kollur, Alwal, Kapra, ECIL, Keesara, Neredmet, Sainikpuri, Mallapur, and Boduppal experienced heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms, disrupting evening routines and traffic.
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Telangana Districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next 48 hours, warning of thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 kmph) in several districts of Telangana.
The alert is applicable to:
- Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal–Malkajgiri
- Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet
- Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Nalgonda
- Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad
- Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally
Temperature Update: Hyderabad and Statewide Trends
The maximum temperature in Hyderabad on Saturday was recorded at 40.6°C in Malakpet, while the highest temperature across Telangana touched 43.8°C in Jagtial.
According to the forecast, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2–3°C in the coming days.
Hyderabad Weather Forecast for Next 48 Hours
- Sky: Partly cloudy
- Rain: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, likely during evening/night
- Wind: Gusty winds at 30–40 kmph
- Temperature: Max around 38°C, Min around 23°C
Residents are advised to stay alert, avoid open areas during thunderstorms, and follow local advisories for safety.