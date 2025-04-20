Thunderstorms Hit Hyderabad: Rain, Gusty Winds Disrupt Evening Routine

Hyderabad: Several areas across Hyderabad witnessed intense rainfall and thunderstorms on Saturday evening, marking yet another spell of unseasonal weather in the region. The downpour primarily affected the northern and western parts of the city.

Areas including Miyapur, KPHB, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Hitec City, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Tellapur, Serilingampally, Kollur, Alwal, Kapra, ECIL, Keesara, Neredmet, Sainikpuri, Mallapur, and Boduppal experienced heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms, disrupting evening routines and traffic.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Telangana Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next 48 hours, warning of thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 kmph) in several districts of Telangana.

The alert is applicable to:

Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal–Malkajgiri

Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Nalgonda

Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad

Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad on Saturday was recorded at 40.6°C in Malakpet, while the highest temperature across Telangana touched 43.8°C in Jagtial.

According to the forecast, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2–3°C in the coming days.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast for Next 48 Hours

Sky: Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy Rain: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, likely during evening/night

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, likely during evening/night Wind: Gusty winds at 30–40 kmph

Gusty winds at 30–40 kmph Temperature: Max around 38°C, Min around 23°C

Residents are advised to stay alert, avoid open areas during thunderstorms, and follow local advisories for safety.