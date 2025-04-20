Weather: Continuous Rain, Thunderstorms, and Flooding Disrupt Daily Life

Bengaluru: Bengaluru residents woke up to heavy rain on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more showers throughout the day. The city is experiencing thunderstorms and persistent rainfall following a week of intense downpours, causing significant disruptions in daily life.

IMD Issues Continued Rainfall Alerts for Bengaluru

The IMD has issued an alert for continuous rainfall in Bengaluru, predicting thundershowers and high precipitation through the evenings and nights over the next few days. As per reports from the state’s Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, several regions are expected to experience ongoing heavy rain as part of pre-monsoon activity.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast for the Next Few Days

April 20: Minimum temperature of 22°C and a maximum of 33°C, with occasional rain and a partly cloudy sky .

Minimum temperature of 22°C and a maximum of 33°C, with and a . April 21-23: Minimum temperature of 21°C and a maximum of 33°C, with partly cloudy skies and intermittent rain.

Minimum temperature of 21°C and a maximum of 33°C, with and intermittent rain. April 24-25: Minimum temperature of 21°C and a maximum of 33°C, with rain showers expected.

Heavy Rain Causes Traffic Delays, Power Outages, and Flooding

Over 160 civic wards have been impacted by heavy rainfall in just a few hours, overwhelming Bengaluru’s drainage systems. Areas like Doddanekundi, Hagdoor, K.R. Puram, Basavanapura, and Ramamurthy Nagar recorded rainfall between 25-28 mm, leading to flooded roads. Low-lying regions such as Jakkur, Devasandra, and Yelahanka New Town are particularly affected.

Power Outages and Traffic Chaos Across the City

The incessant rainfall has led to traffic delays and power outages across Bengaluru, with many residents experiencing disruptions in their daily commute. The city’s infrastructure is struggling to cope with the volume of water, and motorists are advised to avoid certain flooded areas.

Bengaluru’s Cool Relief from Extreme Heat

Despite the challenges posed by the rain, many residents are grateful for the cooler temperatures following a recent heatwave that saw temperatures soar to 36°C. The recent showers have provided a much-needed relief from the extreme heat, offering some comfort to the residents of Bengaluru.

Karnataka Weather: Thunderstorms Across South Karnataka

Karnataka Weather has also been affected, with moderate to severe thunderstorms predicted for South Karnataka, including regions like Mangaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru, Madikeri, Hassan, Shivamogga, and Chickmagaluru. Light rain is also expected in Tumakuru and Davanagere.

Bengaluru Residents Urged to Stay Prepared

As the rainy season intensifies, Bengaluru residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts, avoid waterlogged areas, and take precautions against possible flooding.