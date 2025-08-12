‘Tiranga Rally’ in Srinagar celebrates unity, CM Omar Abdullah says Tricolour is our identity

Srinagar: A largely attended ‘Tiranga Rally’ led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was held on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city to celebrate the spirit of unity ahead of the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

The L-G’s office quoted Manoj Sinha on X, saying, “Flagged off Tiranga Yatra from Dal Lake. Thousands of people proudly joined to honour national flag, which symbolizes our unity, pride & shared identity. Paid tributes to our forefathers & brave hearts who laid down their lives to keep the Tricolour flying high in its full glory.”

“Today is the day to celebrate success of our great nation, however, we should also introspect about our duties & build on our successes. We must also resolve to build the edifice of modern & prosperous J&K on the foundation of sacrifices of our soldiers of Army, CAPFs & Police. Tiranga is my Dharma. Tiranga is my strength. Tiranga is my heartbeat. For the sake of duty, may we again and again take birth on this holy land!” the L-G further said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who attended the event, said that earlier Tricolour was only hoisted on government buildings, but now all do it.

The office of the chief minister said on X, “At Tiranga rally, Chief Minister highlighted the National Flag’s message of unity, peace & harmony. He said the Tiranga embodies India’s strength in diversity and called upon all to uphold its ideals of secularism & brotherhood.”

CM Abdullah said, “Earlier, the national flag could only be hoisted at government properties. One person embarked to change this. From where, he got this motivation? He went to the US for studies, saw his peers having flags of their countries in their rooms, but he could not do it. He came back, started fighting, went to the courts, and secured the decision to allow hoisting at home. The gist is that one can bring change on their own. We should uphold the prestige of the national flag; it is our identity, and we should respect it.”

Hundreds of people including ministers of J&K government, senior civil and police officers, school children, sportspersons, prominent citizens and above all, the common Kashmiris turned out in large numbers to attend the Tiranga Rally and become a part of the national integration and unity of the country which is the driving force of this nation cutting across regions, religions, languages and ethnicities.

The security arrangements were made in such a way that the ordinary citizen felt comfortable while becoming a part of this historic event.

Each participant carried the national flag while balloons carrying national flags rose from the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar, where the rally was held.

A boat show, cultural programmes and other events marked the conclusion of the rally as the participants went home carrying a smile on their faces and a rekindled resolve in their hearts and minds that makes every Indian a proud citizen of this largest democracy in the world.