Tiranga Yatra in Hyderabad Tomorrow to Honour Armed Forces’ Bravery

Hyderabad: In response to the brutal terrorist attack by Pakistani militants on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, the city of Hyderabad is set to witness a massive Tiranga Yatra on Saturday, May 17. The rally is being organized by Citizens for National Security to express unwavering support for the Indian armed forces who launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation.

Operation Sindoor: Crushing Blow to Terror Infrastructure

Following the attack in Pahalgam, Indian forces retaliated with swift and strategic airstrikes under Operation Sindoor. These strikes reportedly targeted and destroyed multiple terrorist training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating over 100 terrorists. In addition, Indian air operations caused significant damage to Pakistani military airbases, forcing Pakistan into submission.

Yatra Route and Timing

The Tiranga Yatra will begin at 5 PM on May 17 from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Statue near Tank Bund and conclude at Swami Vivekananda Statue on the same stretch. The event is expected to draw large crowds, creating a visual tribute of patriotism with participants waving the tricolour.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to Lead the March

Union Minister for Coal & Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, will lead the Yatra. A wide array of individuals from various fields—defence personnel, bureaucrats, cultural icons, and members of the public—are expected to participate, setting aside political differences to unite in honour of the armed forces.

A Patriotic Tribute Beyond Politics

Organizers emphasized that the event transcends political affiliations and is purely a gesture of gratitude and solidarity with the military. The Yatra aims to demonstrate the nation’s collective pride and support for its defenders in uniform.