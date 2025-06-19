Tirupati-Bound SpiceJet Flight Returns to Hyderabad Due to Technical Snag

Hyderabad: A SpiceJet flight (SG 2696) bound for Tirupati was forced to return to Hyderabad shortly after takeoff due to a technical snag on Thursday morning. The flight, carrying 80 passengers, had taken off from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad at 6:10 a.m.

Just 10 minutes into the flight, the pilot detected a technical issue and promptly contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) for clearance to return. The flight landed safely back at Hyderabad airport. According to airport authorities, the airline is making alternate arrangements for the stranded passengers to continue their journey to Tirupati.

Increased Flight Disruptions Following Ahmedabad Crash

The incident follows a series of aviation disruptions in India, especially after the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which claimed 274 lives, including 33 on the ground. The crash has led to heightened safety protocols and has triggered multiple flight cancellations and diversions across Indian airports.

Lufthansa Flight to Hyderabad Returns After Bomb Threat

On June 15, a Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight (LH752) from Frankfurt was forced to return to Germany after Hyderabad airport received a bomb threat email at 6:01 p.m. A Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was activated, and standard operating procedures (SOP) were followed.

As a precaution, Lufthansa was advised to return to origin. The flight, which had taken off from Frankfurt at 2:15 p.m., had not entered Indian airspace before returning. It landed safely back at Frankfurt two hours later.

Air India Crash Prompts Heightened Aviation Safety

On June 12, a major tragedy struck Indian aviation when an Air India flight to London Gatwick crashed minutes after departing from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Out of 242 people onboard, 241 were killed, along with 33 individuals on the ground.

Summary

The return of the SpiceJet flight to Hyderabad underscores the growing focus on air safety and technical vigilance post the Air India crash. With multiple incidents reported in a short span, aviation authorities are on high alert, taking proactive steps to ensure passenger safety.