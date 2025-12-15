TN 2026 Assembly polls: AIADMK begins distribution of application forms for aspirants

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections likely to be held in April next year, political activity in the state has intensified, and the AIADMK has begun early preparations for the crucial electoral battle.

Following the recent meetings of the party’s General Committee and Executive Committee, the AIADMK on Monday announced the commencement of the distribution of application forms for aspirants seeking to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections under the party banner.

Tamil Nadu is expected to witness a tight contest, with the ruling DMK, the AIADMK-led alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led combine, and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as key players.

At present, the AIADMK is aligned with the BJP, and alliance dynamics are expected to play a decisive role in shaping the electoral outcome.

Sources indicate that the AIADMK leadership is keen on strengthening its alliance by exploring the possibility of bringing in other regional players such as the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). There are also indications of indirect discussions aimed at broadening the opposition front to counter the DMK, though no formal announcements have been made so far.

At the same time, there is growing curiosity within political circles about the number of seats the AIADMK may allocate to its current ally, the BJP, in the event of a formal seat-sharing arrangement.

In this backdrop, the AIADMK has decided to move ahead with organisational preparedness and unity-building measures.

In a statement issued by the party, it said that applications from party workers aspiring to contest as AIADMK candidates would be accepted from Monday until the 23rd of this month. Applications can be submitted at the party headquarters between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The statement noted that the process is being initiated in view of the impending general elections to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, as well as the Assembly elections in Puducherry and Kerala.

Founded in 1972 by former Chief Minister and iconic leader M.G. Ramachandran, the AIADMK has been one of the two dominant Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu politics for over five decades.

After the demise of its long-time supremo J. Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party has undergone several internal and political challenges. Under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the AIADMK is now attempting to consolidate its organisational structure and project a united front as it prepares to take on the ruling DMK in the forthcoming elections.