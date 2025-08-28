TN BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar campaign, calls it ‘anti-national drama’

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has strongly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing campaign in Bihar, describing it as a “publicity stunt” aimed at reviving his political career and projecting himself as the Opposition’s Prime Ministerial candidate for 2029.

In a statement, BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said Rahul Gandhi’s “Vote Chori” allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, the Election Commission of India (ECI), and the BJP were “baseless” and “anti-national”.

He alleged the Vote Adhikar Rally by Rahul Gandhi was being orchestrated with the support of foreign political and media agencies to rebrand Gandhi’s image and pressure the INDIA bloc partners like M.K. Stalin and Mamata Banerjee into endorsing him as a national leader.

According to Prasad, the Congress scion has failed to produce any evidence to substantiate his claims despite repeated challenges by the ECI. “Deadlines have lapsed without proof. This is the same pattern we saw with earlier allegations of EVM tampering,” he noted, adding that the ECI, a “globally respected institution,” has already dismissed the accusations as baseless.

Prasad further questioned why Congress leaders continue to accuse the ECI only when election results go in the BJP’s favour. “If vote theft was systemic, how did Congress win in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh?” he asked. The BJP spokesperson accused Gandhi of undermining public trust in democratic institutions for personal gain.

“This selective outrage erodes confidence in the electoral process and could even invite legal consequences for defaming constitutional bodies,” he said. Citing comments from Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Prasad said Congress has developed a pattern of blaming EVMs, voter suppression, or now “vote chori” to cover up its “repeated electoral failures”.

He added that Gandhi’s reliance on foreign firms for political branding raises serious concerns about external influence in Indian politics. Prasad also targeted the INDIA bloc partners for supporting the Bihar campaign, pointing to alleged failures of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, such as power tariff hikes and law-and-order issues, as “mirror images” of Congress misrule. “

Rahul Gandhi’s agitation is an attempt to derail Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, which has already put India on the path to global leadership,” Prasad said. He concluded that the people of Bihar have “rejected Rahul Gandhi’s divisive rhetoric”, and called the campaign a turning point toward a “Congress-free Bharat”.