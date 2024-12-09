Today’s Gold and Silver Prices in Different Cities

Business

Gold prices declined Rs 190 to Rs 78,960 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, according to the All-India Sarafa Association.

Fouzia Farhana9 December 2024 - 18:28

Fouzia Farhana9 December 2024 - 18:28
New Delhi: Gold prices declined Rs 190 to Rs 78,960 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, according to the All-India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity settled at Rs 79,150 per 10 grams on Friday.

However, silver climbed Rs 350 to Rs 93,850 per kg on Monday. The metal had ended at Rs 93,500 per kg in the previous session.

Price of gold of 99.5 per cent purity slipped Rs 190 to Rs 78,560 per 10 grams. On Friday, the yellow metal closed at Rs 78,750 per 10 grams.

Today’s gold rates for major Indian cities (per gram):

  • Chennai
    • 22K: ₹7,130
    • 24K: ₹7,778
    • 18K: ₹5,885
  • Mumbai
    • 22K: ₹7,130
    • 24K: ₹7,778
    • 18K: ₹5,834
  • Delhi
    • 22K: ₹7,145
    • 24K: ₹7,793
    • 18K: ₹5,846
  • Kolkata
    • 22K: ₹7,130
    • 24K: ₹7,778
    • 18K: ₹5,834
  • Bangalore
    • 22K: ₹7,130
    • 24K: ₹7,778
    • 18K: ₹5,834
  • Hyderabad
    • 22K: ₹7,130
    • 24K: ₹7,778
    • 18K: ₹5,834

Meanwhile, in futures trade on the MCX, gold contracts for February delivery jumped Rs 410 or 0.54 per cent to Rs 77,029 per 10 grams.

Silver contracts for March delivery advanced Rs 738 or 0.8 per cent to Rs 93,186 per kg on the bourse.

Today’s silver rates for major Indian cities:

  • Chennai
    • 10 grams: ₹1,000
    • 100 grams: ₹10,000
    • 1 Kg: ₹1,00,000
  • Mumbai
    • 10 grams: ₹920
    • 100 grams: ₹9,200
    • 1 Kg: ₹92,000
  • Delhi
    • 10 grams: ₹920
    • 100 grams: ₹9,200
    • 1 Kg: ₹92,000
  • Kolkata
    • 10 grams: ₹920
    • 100 grams: ₹9,200
    • 1 Kg: ₹92,000
  • Bangalore
    • 10 grams: ₹920
    • 100 grams: ₹9,200
    • 1 Kg: ₹92,000
  • Hyderabad
    • 10 grams: ₹1,000
    • 100 grams: ₹10,000
    • 1 Kg: ₹1,00,000

In the overseas markets, Comex gold futures rose USD 14.10 per ounce or 0.53 per cent to USD 2,673.70 per ounce.

