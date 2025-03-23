Tollywood Betting App Controversy: Balakrishna, Prabhas, and Gopichand Face Legal Heat

Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding Tollywood celebrities endorsing betting apps has taken a new turn, as actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tottempudi Gopichand, and Prabhas now face legal scrutiny.

A complaint was filed by Rama Rao Immaneni, accusing the actors of promoting the Chinese betting app Fun88 via Google Chrome, as reported by 123Telugu.

The app was allegedly promoted on Balakrishna’s show “Unstoppable Season 2”, and reports suggest that several users lost money through mule accounts linked to the platform.

Legal Violations: Breach of Telangana Gaming Amendment Act, 2017

The complaint states that Fun88 is connected to a banned Chinese gaming platform, which violates the Telangana Gaming Amendment Act, 2017, and the Digital Media Ethics Code.

Authorities have been urged to block public access to the app due to national security risks. The complaint also seeks legal action under Section 66F(B) of the Information Technology Act and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati Respond

Meanwhile, actor Vijay Deverakonda’s legal team has clarified that he only endorsed skill-based games, which are legally permitted in certain regions.

His team issued a statement following an FIR filed against him by Telangana police, saying:

“His endorsement was strictly confined to regions and territories where online skill-based games are legally permitted.”

Similarly, Rana Daggubati’s team clarified that his contract with a skill-based gaming company ended in 2017, ensuring that all agreements were made within legal boundaries.

Prakash Raj Admits Past Mistake

In contrast, veteran actor Prakash Raj admitted to his “mistake” of promoting a betting app in 2016.

He stated:

“I couldn’t do anything about it since the contract was for a year, so I let it go. However, when the company wanted to renew it, I refused, as my conscience did not accept it.”

What’s Next? Legal Action on Tollywood Celebrities

With increasing legal pressure and rising concerns over online betting apps, authorities are expected to tighten regulations on celebrity endorsements.

The final verdict on these legal proceedings could set a precedent for future endorsements in the entertainment industry.

Key Highlights of the Case:

✔ Actors Involved: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Prabhas, Gopichand

✔ Complaint Filed By: Rama Rao Immaneni

✔ Allegation: Promoting banned betting app Fun88

✔ Legal Violations: Telangana Gaming Amendment Act, IT Act Section 66F(B), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

✔ Response: Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati clarify their stand

✔ Prakash Raj: Admits past mistake, refused contract renewal

Stay updated for further developments on the Tollywood betting app controversy!