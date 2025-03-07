Tollywood Singer Kalpana Raghavender Clarifies Hospitalisation, Denies Suicide Attempt

Hyderabad: Tollywood singer Kalpana Raghavender has cleared the air regarding her recent hospitalisation, which sparked rumours of a suicide attempt.

In a video shared with her fans, the singer clarified that she did not attempt suicide but instead feel unconscious due to an overdose of sleeping pills, which she had been prescribed for her ongoing insomnia problem.

Clarification of False Media Reports

Kalpana, 45, addressed the speculation surrounding her condition and the misleading reports in the media. She stated, “There are several false news circulating in the media about me and my family. I want to clarify that I am happy and living with my husband and daughter.”

The singer further explained that she had been battling insomnia due to work pressure and stress. She said, “At the age of 45, I am pursuing a PhD and LLB and am constantly updating myself with the current music industry. My doctor had advised me to take sleeping pills, but I accidentally took an overdose.”

No Marital Issues: Support from Husband

Kalpana also addressed rumours regarding her relationship with her husband, affirming that there are no differences between them. “I am able to learn and excel in my field because of my husband’s support,” she added.

Gratitude for Fans and Well-Wishers

The singer thanked her fans and well-wishers for their love and support during her difficult time. Kalpana expressed her gratitude, stating that she would come back stronger and continue to entertain her audience.

Upcoming Plans and Personal Growth

Kalpana Raghavender’s dedication to personal growth is evident as she pursues higher education alongside her music career. Her determination to excel in the music industry and her studies demonstrates her passion and resilience despite challenges.

Fans can expect more from the talented singer as she continues her journey, both in her career and academic pursuits.