Too Much Tea or Coffee? Health Experts Warn Against Excessive Caffeine Intake

Tea and coffee are daily staples for many people, often consumed from early morning to late night. While they offer temporary alertness and refreshment, health experts caution that excessive intake of these caffeinated drinks can lead to serious health issues.

How Much Caffeine Is Safe Per Day?

Both tea and coffee contain caffeine, a stimulant that affects the nervous system. According to medical professionals, the safe limit of caffeine intake for a healthy adult is 400 mg per day.

One cup of tea or coffee contains roughly 100 mg of caffeine, meaning individuals should not exceed 4 cups per day. However, some people drink up to 10 cups a day, which can lead to adverse health effects.

Negative Effects of Excessive Tea and Coffee Consumption

Drinking tea and coffee beyond the recommended limit can result in:

Anxiety and stress

Restlessness and sleep disturbances

Digestive issues like acidity and bloating

Dehydration

Increased heart rate and blood pressure

Long-term overconsumption can also impact iron absorption, leading to anemia, and may damage tooth enamel, increasing the risk of dental decay.

Caffeine Disrupts Sleep Hormone

One of the key side effects of excess caffeine is sleep disruption. Caffeine suppresses the production of melatonin, a hormone responsible for inducing sleep.

As a result, even during nighttime, the body remains in a stimulated state, making it difficult to fall asleep. Over time, this can lead to chronic insomnia and mental fatigue.

Digestive Problems from Overconsumption

Excessive tea and coffee consumption increases acid production in the stomach, which may lead to:

Acidity

Stomach bloating

Burning sensation in the abdomen

In severe cases, stomach ulcers

Doctors warn that individuals with existing gastric issues are at a higher risk and should limit caffeine intake.

Other Long-Term Health Risks

Too much caffeine can also contribute to:

Frequent urination and dehydration

Headaches and nausea

Increased blood pressure (hypertension)

Reduced calcium and iron absorption

Weakened immune response and fatigue

Who Should Be Extra Cautious?

Certain individuals should be particularly mindful of their caffeine consumption:

People with high blood pressure

Those with gastric or digestive disorders

Individuals with iron deficiency or anemia

Pregnant and breastfeeding women

People suffering from sleep disorders

Final Thoughts

While tea and coffee in moderation can be a part of a healthy lifestyle, exceeding the recommended limits can trigger a range of physical and mental health problems. If you’re consuming more than 4 cups per day, it might be time to cut back.

Opting for herbal alternatives or decaf options and maintaining a balanced diet can go a long way in protecting your overall well-being.