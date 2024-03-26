Top-10 batsmen with most 50+scores in T20 cricket, check where Virat Kohli stands

In the world of T20 cricket, certain players stand out for their consistent and prolific performances with the bat. Here are the top 10 players ranked by the number of 50+ scores they have accumulated throughout their careers:

10. AB de Villiers: With 73 50+ scores in T20 cricket, AB de Villiers has showcased his batting prowess across various leagues and international platforms, representing teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and South Africa.

9. Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma, known for his elegant strokeplay, has notched up 81 50+ scores in T20 cricket, representing teams such as Mumbai Indians and Team India on the global stage.

8. Shoaib Malik: Shoaib Malik’s versatility as a T20 player is evident with 83 50+ scores to his name. Having played for numerous franchises and international sides, Malik has left a lasting impact on the T20 circuit.

7. Alex Hales: Alex Hales has been a consistent performer in T20 cricket, tallying 84 50+ scores throughout his career. Representing teams like England and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hales has been a formidable force at the top of the order.

6. Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch’s aggressive batting style has yielded 85 50+ scores in T20 cricket. From representing Australia to various franchise teams, Finch has established himself as a premier T20 batsman.

5. Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler’s explosive batting has earned him 86 50+ scores in T20 cricket. With stints in leagues around the world and consistent performances for England, Buttler has become a key player in the shortest format.

4. Babar Azam: Babar Azam’s sublime strokeplay has resulted in 98 50+ scores in T20 cricket. As a leading batsman for Pakistan and various franchises, Azam continues to showcase his class in the T20 arena.

3. Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli’s unparalleled consistency has seen him rack up 100 50+ scores in T20 cricket. Captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore and Team India, Kohli’s batting prowess has made him one of the modern greats of the game.

2. David Warner: David Warner’s aggressive style of play has led to 109 50+ scores in T20 cricket. Whether representing Australia or Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner’s ability to dominate bowlers has been a hallmark of his T20 career.

1. Chris Gayle: Topping the list is the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle, with a staggering 110 50+ scores in T20 cricket. Renowned for his explosive hitting and towering sixes, Gayle’s impact on the T20 format is unparalleled, representing teams from around the globe and dominating bowling attacks with his brute force.