Top 5 Bowlers who Bowled Most Maiden Overs in IPL

In a fascinating insight into the bowling prowess of cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a rundown of the top bowlers with the most maiden overs has been unveiled.

Ranked fifth on the list is Dhawal Kulkarni, who has bowled 8 maidens in his IPL career spanning 92 innings. Kulkarni has scalped 86 wickets with a notable best figure of 4/14, maintaining an economy rate of 8.30.

Following closely is Irfan Pathan, securing the fourth spot with 10 maidens across 101 innings. Despite capturing 80 wickets and boasting a best figure of 3/24, Pathan maintains an economy rate of 7.77.

Trent Boult claims the third position, having delivered 11 maidens in 89 innings while amassing an impressive tally of 107 wickets. Boult’s best bowling performance stands at 4/18, with an economy rate mirroring Kulkarni’s at 8.29.

The second spot is occupied by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has registered 12 maidens in 161 innings, accompanied by an impressive haul of 170 wickets. With a standout performance of 5/19, Kumar maintains a commendable economy rate of 7.42.

Sitting at the pinnacle of the list is Praveen Kumar, with an astounding record of 14 maidens in 119 innings. Despite securing 90 wickets with a best figure of 3/18, Kumar maintains an economy rate of 7.72, solidifying his position as the premier bowler in terms of maiden overs in the IPL.