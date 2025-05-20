Top iPhone Deals of 2025: iPhone 15 vs 16 vs 16 Plus – Which One to Buy?

If you’ve been eyeing the latest iPhone, now might be the best time to buy! Major online retailers like JioMart and Amazon are offering massive discounts on the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and even last year’s iPhone 15.

With additional bank offers, these premium devices are now available at some of the lowest prices ever. Let’s take a look at the current deals and see which model gives you the best bang for your buck.

iPhone 16 Now Available for Rs 66,490

The iPhone 16, originally priced at Rs 79,900, is now discounted to Rs 70,490 on JioMart. That’s a Rs 9,410 price drop! If you use an eligible credit card from ICICI, Axis, or Kotak Bank, you can further reduce the price by Rs 4,000, bringing the final cost down to Rs 66,490. This makes the iPhone 16 an excellent option for those looking for the latest features without breaking the bank.

iPhone 16 Plus Discount on Amazon

If you prefer a larger display, the iPhone 16 Plus is a great pick. Originally priced at Rs 89,900, it’s now available on Amazon for Rs 81,990, marking a Rs 7,910 discount. With the same bank offers (ICICI, Axis, and Kotak), you can bring the price down further to Rs 77,990, making it a solid deal for those who want a bigger screen and the latest tech.

iPhone 15 at an Unbeatable Price on JioMart

For those on a budget, the iPhone 15 is now available for Rs 61,490 on JioMart – a massive Rs 18,410 discount from its original price of Rs 79,900. With eligible bank card offers, you can grab it for as low as Rs 58,490. The iPhone 15 is a great choice for those who want a recent iPhone model without spending over Rs 60,000.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Plus: Which is Right for You?

Display

iPhone 15 & iPhone 16 : 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. iPhone 16 Plus: Larger 6.7-inch display for those who prefer more screen real estate.

Processor

iPhone 15 : Powered by the A16 Bionic chip.

: Powered by the A16 Bionic chip. iPhone 16 & iPhone 16 Plus: Equipped with the more advanced A18 chip, ideal for gaming and performance-heavy apps.

Camera

All three models come with a 48MP main camera, featuring a 2x zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The iPhone 16 series also introduces a new Camera Control button, providing quicker access to photo and video settings.

Which iPhone Should You Buy?