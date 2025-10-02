At Least 9 Dead as a Tractor Carrying Durga Idols Plunges into a Lake

Crime & Accidents

At least nine devotees died after a tractor-trolley carrying idols of Durga for immersion on Vijayadashmi plunged into a lake

Mohammed Yousuf2 October 2025 - 21:32
At least nine devotees died after a tractor-trolley carrying idols of Durga for immersion on Vijayadashmi plunged into a lake in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

The tragedy took place in the Pandhana area, said Inspector General of Police (Indore rural range) Anurag.

Devotees were riding on the tractor, which was carrying Durga idols from various villages for immersion, he told PTI.

So far, nine bodies had been retrieved with the help of the State Disaster Response Force and local divers, he said, adding that the search and rescue operation was going on.

An additional SDRF team has been sent to the spot, he said.

“We have learnt that five to six devotees survived,” the official said, adding that a probe has been launched into the accident.

