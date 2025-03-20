Traffic Offenses in Hyderabad? Fines Have Been Raised – Up to ₹25,000 for Major Violations!

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have introduced new and significantly higher traffic fines in an effort to curb reckless driving and improve road safety in the city.

Starting from March 1, 2025, traffic penalties for various motor vehicle offenses have surged, with fines now up to 10 times higher than before.

These stricter regulations are designed to deter traffic violations like drunken driving, riding without a helmet, using mobile phones while driving, and not wearing seat belts.

Key Changes in Traffic Fines in Hyderabad (March 2025)

Here’s a breakdown of the revised penalties for common traffic offenses:

Drunken Driving Old Fine: Rs 1,000 – Rs 1,500

New Fine: Rs 10,000 and/or 6 months in prison

Repeat Violation: Rs 15,000 and/or 2 years in prison Riding Without a Helmet Old Fine: Rs 100

New Fine: Rs 1,000 + License Scrapping for 3 months Driving Without Fastening Seat Belts Old Fine: Rs 100

New Fine: Rs 1,000 Using Mobile Phone While Driving Old Fine: Rs 500

New Fine: Rs 5,000 Driving Without a Valid Driving Licence Old Fine: Rs 500

New Fine: Rs 5,000 Triple Riding on Two-Wheeler Old Fine: Rs 100

New Fine: Rs 1,000 Driving Without Valid Insurance Old Fine: Rs 200–Rs 400

New Fine: Rs 2,000 and/or 3 months in prison + community service

Repeat Violation: Rs 4,000 Driving Without a Valid Pollution Certificate Old Fine: Rs 1,000

New Fine: Rs 10,000 and/or up to 6 months of prison + community service Dangerous Driving Old Fine: Rs 500

New Fine: Rs 5,000 Not Giving Way to Emergency Vehicles (Ambulance, Fire Truck, etc.) Old Fine: Rs 1,000

New Fine: Rs 10,000 Racing or Speeding on Public Roads Old Fine: Rs 500

New Fine: Rs 5,000 Overloading Old Fine: Rs 2,000

New Fine: Rs 20,000 Signal Jumping Old Fine: Rs 500

New Fine: Rs 5,000 Offenses by Juveniles (Under 18) Old Fine: Rs 2,500

New Fine: Rs 25,000 + 3 years of imprisonment + Cancellation of vehicle registration for 1 year + Ineligibility to obtain a driving license until the age of 25

Why the Increased Traffic Fines?

The primary goal behind this drastic increase in fines is to discourage traffic violations and encourage safe driving habits among the residents of Hyderabad. With the rising number of accidents and traffic-related fatalities, the Hyderabad Traffic Police are making concerted efforts to maintain public safety on the roads.

These new regulations aim to address a variety of offenses that put both the drivers and pedestrians at risk, such as driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and using mobile phones while driving. In particular, the sharp increase in fines for offenses like drunken driving and signal jumping highlights the city’s commitment to prioritizing road safety.

Impact on Road Safety

The increased penalties are expected to have a significant impact on road discipline and safety in Hyderabad. The move is expected to deter reckless driving behavior, reduce road accidents, and ultimately save lives. The government hopes that these tougher regulations will result in better compliance from citizens and lead to a safer driving environment for all.