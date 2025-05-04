Triptii Dimri Gives Fans a Sneak Peek into Her Exciting ‘Shoot Day’

Mumbai: Bollywood’s rising star Triptii Dimri, known for her remarkable performances in films like Bulbbul and Animal, took to social media to share a sneak peek into her busy ‘shoot day’. The actress, who has captured the hearts of audiences with her talent, dropped a few exclusive photos on Instagram stories showcasing her current filming schedule.

Triptii Dimri’s Shoot Day Sneak Peek

In her Instagram story, Triptii shared a glimpse of her filming location, which appears to be one of the iconic chawls in Mumbai. Along with this, the actress posted an image of a crew member carrying food on set, giving fans a closer look at the behind-the-scenes action. Although the images gave insight into the shoot, Triptii did not reveal which project she’s working on at the moment, keeping fans guessing.

What’s Next for Triptii Dimri?

Triptii Dimri is currently juggling several major projects. Among them is Arjun Ustara, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, where she stars opposite Shahid Kapoor. While there were rumors about the film being delayed due to the performance of Shahid’s recent movie Deva, Triptii clarified these speculations on social media, stating that they are still shooting.

Exciting Upcoming Projects

In addition to Arjun Ustara, Triptii is all set to star in Dhadak 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit Dhadak. She will be sharing the screen with Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi in this exciting project helmed by Shazia Iqbal. This film is being presented by Zee Studios in collaboration with Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Triptii will also star in an untitled project with the talented Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil, under the direction of Imtiaz Ali. Furthermore, fans are eagerly awaiting her collaboration with Bollywood legend Madhuri Dixit in the upcoming comedy Ma Behan.

Additionally, the actress will be featured in Animal Park, a movie with Ranbir Kapoor, and is rumored to be working with KGF star Yash in a thrilling new project.

Triptii’s Busy Year Ahead

With such a packed lineup, 2025 is shaping up to be a significant year for Triptii Dimri, as she continues to work on a diverse range of films spanning across different genres. Fans can look forward to seeing her bring her exceptional craft to the silver screen in multiple high-profile projects.