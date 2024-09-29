Tripura Guv to be sworn in Mizoram’s acting Governor on Monday

Aizawl: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu arrived in Aizawl on Sunday to take additional charge as the Governor of Mizoram on Monday, officials said.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma and his cabinet colleagues, including Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama and Home Minister K Sapdanga, welcomed Nallu after he landed at the state’s lone airport at Lengpui, near the capital city Aizawl.

Nallu was accorded a guard of honour at the airport.

Gauhati High Court Judge Justice Nelson would administer the oath of office and secrecy at the Raj Bhavan to Nallu as acting Governor of Mizoram.

President Droupadi Murmu on September 26, appointed Nallu to discharge as the governor of Mizoram during the absence of the incumbent state governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, who is on leave due to medical treatment.

Kambhampati, who was appointed as the Mizoram Governor in 2021, was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on September 10 after he was diagnosed with a lung infection.

He was in the Intensive Care Unit for close monitoring and better medical treatment under a multi-disciplinary team of doctors.

Raj Bhavan sources said that the Governor has been discharged from the hospital and is now resting at his home in Visakhapatnam.

The sources said that though Kambhampati’s condition is stable now but is not in a position to discharge the gubernatorial responsibilities.