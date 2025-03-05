Trump on Greenland: ‘We’re Going to Get It, One Way or the Other

Washington, D.C.: In his first address to the joint session of Congress at Capitol Hill, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his longstanding desire to bring Greenland under American territory. Trump emphasized that it was only a matter of time before Greenland would become part of the United States.

Trump’s Push for Greenland

During his speech, Trump expressed support for Greenland’s self-determination and extended an invitation for the autonomous Danish territory to join the U.S.

“We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you to the United States of America,” Trump said.

Highlighting Greenland’s strategic significance, Trump added, “We need Greenland for national security and international security, and I think we are gonna get it.”

Trump’s Earlier Claims on Greenland

Trump had previously voiced his ambition to annex Greenland from Denmark, arguing that its 57,000 residents “want to be with the United States.” He questioned Denmark’s claim over the territory, suggesting that rejecting a U.S. takeover would be “a very unfriendly act.”

The former president also framed the potential acquisition as a move to protect global freedom, stating that the U.S. is “uniquely positioned to safeguard Greenland’s future.”

Trump’s Stance on Panama Canal

In addition to Greenland, Trump announced plans to reclaim the Panama Canal, citing national security concerns.

“To further enhance our national security, my administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal, and we’ve already started doing it,” Trump declared.

He criticized the decision by former President Jimmy Carter to transfer control of the canal to Panama, calling it a “giveaway for $1.” Trump also claimed that the agreement had been “violated very severely,” adding, “We didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back.”

Global Reactions Expected

Trump’s remarks are likely to spark reactions from Denmark and Panama, as well as from international allies. While his administration has yet to outline concrete steps, his statements indicate a renewed push for controversial territorial policies.