TS DOST 2025 Registration Last Date May 21: Apply now for Telangana Degree Admission

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced that the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2025 Phase-1 registration will conclude on May 21, 2025. The registration window, which began on May 3, is being conducted to facilitate admissions into undergraduate courses across Telangana’s top universities.

Admissions for Over 4 Lakh Seats in Telangana Universities

The DOST 2025 platform enables students to apply for various undergraduate degree programs including BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA, BSW, and D-Pharmacy. These admissions cover six major universities in Telangana:

Osmania University

Kakatiya University

Telangana University

Palamuru University

Mahatma Gandhi University

Satavahana University

In total, approximately 4 lakh seats are expected to be filled through this process. However, as of now, only 64,000 students have completed registration, signaling a possible last-minute rush.

Web Options Process Ends on May 22

For students who have already registered, the web options entry, which began on May 10, will close on May 22, 2025. Reports indicate that only around 50% of registered candidates have selected their web options, leading to concerns over incomplete applications.

Seat Allotment on May 29

The Phase-1 seat allotment results will be announced on May 29, 2025. Students will be allocated seats based on their preferences and merit.

Demand for Deadline Extension Grows

Several students and parents have appealed to the TSCHE to extend the deadlines for both registration and web options, citing insufficient time and awareness. The council has yet to respond to these requests.

Event Date Phase-1 Registration Ends May 21, 2025 Web Options Entry Ends May 22, 2025 Seat Allotment (Phase-1) May 29, 2025

Final Reminder for Students

TSCHE advises all aspiring students to complete their registration and web options process before the respective deadlines to avoid missing out on admission opportunities in Telangana’s prestigious universities.