TS EAMCET 2025 Result Date: When & Where to Check

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to release the TS EAMCET Result 2025 between May 14 to 18, 2025, according to media reports and past result trends. The official website to check the results is eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Looking at the last three years of result announcements:

2024: Exam ended on May 4; Result declared on May 18

Exam ended on May 4; Result declared on May 18 2023: Exam ended on May 11; Result declared on May 25

Exam ended on May 11; Result declared on May 25 2022: Exam ended on July 31; Result declared on August 12

Based on this data, students can reasonably expect the TS EAMCET 2025 Result to be declared in the third week of May. However, in case of delays, it may be announced after May 20, 2025.

How to Check TS EAMCET Result 2025

Candidates can check and download their TS EAMCET 2025 results using the following credentials:

Registration Number

Hall Ticket Number

Date of Birth

The result will be available in PDF format, displaying candidate scores, rank, roll number, and other important details.

TS EAMCET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025

To qualify the exam, General/OBC/BC candidates need to secure a minimum of 25% marks, which is 40 out of 160. Those who qualify will be eligible for counselling and admission to top engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture colleges in Telangana.

What’s Next After TS EAMCET 2025 Result?

After the result is released, the TS EAMCET 2025 counselling schedule will be announced. Students will then be able to select colleges and courses based on their rank and preferences.

TS EAMCET 2025 Result: Key Highlights

Event Expected Date TS EAMCET Result 2025 Expected Date 1 May 14 to 18, 2025 TS EAMCET Result 2025 Expected Date 2 (If Delayed) After May 20, 2025

Related Resources

TS EAMCET 2025 Answer Key and Response Sheet

Marks vs Rank Analysis for TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET Cutoff for JNTUH and OU Colleges

Correct Attempts vs Expected Marks Analysis

Stay tuned to official sources and trusted education portals for real-time updates.