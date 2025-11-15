TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026 Soon: Latest Update for Students – Check How to Download

The highly awaited TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026 will be released soon, and students across Telangana are actively searching for the latest update. Munsif News 24×7 brings this exclusive report with confirmed details, expected timelines, and everything Class 10 students need to know before the official announcement.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Cough Syrup Ban in India – Dr. Kafeel Khan Warns 70% Parents Are Giving Wrong Medicines to Children

TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026 Soon – Official Timeline

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) is all set to release the detailed TS SSC Exam Timetable 2026 in the coming days.

Latest updates indicate that:

The board has already submitted the complete exam schedule to the Telangana Government.

The 2026 SSC Public Exams will begin on March 18, 2026 , shifting from an earlier estimated February–March timeline.

, shifting from an earlier estimated February–March timeline. The full exam timetable will follow the March–April pattern, ensuring early clarity for students and schools.

This early release approach signals that the board aims to provide students more preparation time.

As per the final submissions made to the state government:

Exams will be held from March 21 to April 4, 2026

Morning session only: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM (12:45 PM for select papers)

9:30 AM to 12:30 PM (12:45 PM for select papers) Students must report by 9:00 AM to avoid disqualification

This exam schedule continues the stabilized post-pandemic pattern followed since 2023.

TS SSC 2026: Six-Subject System Continues

The streamlined six-subject structure will continue in 2026:

First Language (Telugu/Hindi/Urdu/Kannada/Others – Paper I & II)

(Telugu/Hindi/Urdu/Kannada/Others – Paper I & II) Second Language (Hindi/Telugu/Arabic/Others – Paper I & II)

(Hindi/Telugu/Arabic/Others – Paper I & II) English (Paper I & II)

(Paper I & II) Mathematics (Paper I & II)

(Paper I & II) General Science (Physical + Biological Science)

(Physical + Biological Science) Social Studies (History, Civics, Economics, Geography)

Assessment Pattern:

80 Marks – Theory

20 Marks – Internal/FA

Minimum passing marks: 35% (28 in theory + 7 in internals)

This 80:20 pattern continues after the rollback of the 2024 100% external assessment order.

Student Strength & Exam Centres

Every year, nearly 5 lakh students appear for TS SSC exams. In 2025:

5,09,403 students registered

registered Exams held across 2,650+ centres

Over 11,500 schools participated

A dedicated 24/7 control room monitors the entire process from Hyderabad and district offices.

Hall tickets for the TS SSC 2026 exams are expected between March 4 – 7, 2026.

Each hall ticket includes:

Student’s roll number

Exam centre details

Reporting time

Instructions and ID marks

Students must check their details immediately and report errors to school authorities.

Practical & Vocational Exams

Science practicals and vocational practicals will be completed before the theory exams .

. The board is yet to release specific dates for 2026.

Vocational students must clear both theory and practical assessments.

Pass Criteria & Grading Pattern

Minimum requirement: 35% per subject

Overall grading system:

Grade Marks A 750+ B 600–749 C 500–599 D 350–499 Differently-abled category 25%

Based on previous patterns, the TS SSC 2026 results will likely be released in the last week of April 2026 (April 28–30).

In 2025:

92.78% overall pass rate

Girls outperformed boys

3,927 schools achieved 100% results

How to Download TS SSC Time Exam Table 2026 (Once Released)

Students can download the official timetable by:

Visiting bse.telangana.gov.in Clicking on “TS SSC Exam Time Table 2026” on the homepage Downloading the PDF Taking a printout for exam-day reference

The TS SSC Time Exam Table 2026 will be out soon, and students should begin preparations keeping the March 21–April 4 exam window in mind. Understanding the 80:20 pattern, practicing previous question papers, and staying consistent with revision are essential for success.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to provide the latest updates until the TS SSC Time Exam Table 2026 is officially released.