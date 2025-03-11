TSPSC Group-II Results Out Today! Check Your Ranking Now

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is set to release the general ranking list for the Group-II recruitment on Tuesday, March 11. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their rankings on the official TSPSC website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in).

Recruitment Details

TSPSC had announced 783 Group-II vacancies, and the written examination was conducted on December 15 and 16, 2024. The recruitment process saw an overwhelming response, with 5,51,855 candidates registering, while 2,51,486 candidates appeared for all four papers.

Where to Check the TSPSC Group-II Ranking List?

Candidates can visit the official TSPSC website and navigate to the Group-II results section to access their ranking. The list will provide clarity on candidates’ standings and eligibility for further stages in the selection process.

Next Steps

With the ranking list out, TSPSC is expected to announce the next phase of selection, which may include document verification and interviews for shortlisted candidates.