Telangana

TSPSC Group-II Results Out Today! Check Your Ranking Now

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is set to release the general ranking list for the Group-II recruitment on Tuesday, March 11. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their rankings on the official TSPSC website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in).

Fouzia Farhana11 March 2025 - 11:54
TSPSC Group-II Results Out Today! Check Your Ranking Now
TSPSC Group-II Results Out Today! Check Your Ranking Now

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is set to release the general ranking list for the Group-II recruitment on Tuesday, March 11. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their rankings on the official TSPSC website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in).

Recruitment Details

TSPSC had announced 783 Group-II vacancies, and the written examination was conducted on December 15 and 16, 2024. The recruitment process saw an overwhelming response, with 5,51,855 candidates registering, while 2,51,486 candidates appeared for all four papers.

Also Read: Telangana Board Shocks Students: Full Marks Awarded for This Question!

Where to Check the TSPSC Group-II Ranking List?

Candidates can visit the official TSPSC website and navigate to the Group-II results section to access their ranking. The list will provide clarity on candidates’ standings and eligibility for further stages in the selection process.

Next Steps

With the ranking list out, TSPSC is expected to announce the next phase of selection, which may include document verification and interviews for shortlisted candidates.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana11 March 2025 - 11:54

Related Articles

Telangana SSC Exam Timetable 2025 Released: Check Full Schedule & Important Dates

Telangana SSC Exam Timetable 2025 Released: Check Full Schedule & Important Dates

11 March 2025 - 14:27
IT Raids Continue at Sri Chaitanya Colleges in Telugu States

IT Raids Continue at Sri Chaitanya Colleges in Telugu States

11 March 2025 - 14:09
Telangana MLC Elections: Five Candidates File Nominations

Telangana MLC Elections: Five Candidates File Nominations

11 March 2025 - 13:44
Land Dispute in Patancheru: Victims Struggle as Congress Leader Faces Encroachment Allegations

Land Dispute in Patancheru: Victims Struggle as Congress Leader Faces Encroachment Allegations

11 March 2025 - 13:23
Back to top button