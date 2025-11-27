UAE Stops Issuing Visas to Pakistanis as Near-Complete Passport Ban Looms — Here’s Why
The UAE has unofficially halted most visas for Pakistani nationals, restricting entry mainly to diplomatic and government passport holders due to rising concerns over criminal activity and misuse of visas. Pakistan engages in diplomatic talks to ease restrictions.
Hyderabad: In a major development affecting thousands of Pakistani citizens, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stopped issuing most regular visas to Pakistani passport holders, triggering widespread concern across the region.
Table of Contents
The move came to light after Pakistan’s Interior Ministry confirmed that UAE visa issuance has been unofficially suspended, except for holders of diplomatic and government (blue) passports.
Although not officially termed a “ban,” the near-total halt is being described by officials as the closest step before a full passport ban, which would be extremely difficult to reverse.
Why Has the UAE Restricted Visas for Pakistanis?
According to the Interior Ministry’s briefing, the restrictions stem from growing concerns in Gulf countries—especially the UAE and Saudi Arabia—over certain Pakistani travelers being involved in:
- Criminal activities
- Misuse of visit visas
- Overstaying
- Immigration violations
Several deportations from Gulf nations further strengthened their caution, prompting the current visa curbs.
Blue & Diplomatic Passport Holders Still Allowed
While the general public faces severe restrictions, the UAE continues to issue visas to:
- Diplomatic passport holders
- Government service (blue passport) holders
However, ordinary passport holders are experiencing:
- Continuous visa rejection
- No processing updates
- Delays lasting weeks to months
- Stricter background checks
Officials warn that a complete official ban, if imposed, would be extremely challenging to reverse diplomatically.
UAE Announces New Visa Facilitation Reforms — But Restrictions Still Stand
Despite the tightened visa controls, UAE officials recently told Pakistan’s government that new visa-friendly reforms were underway, including:
- Online visa processing systems
- E-visas without physical passport stamps
- A dedicated UAE Visa Centre in Pakistan handling nearly 500 applications daily
- Direct system-to-system data integration between the two countries
These upgrades aim to modernize the visa process, though the core restrictions remain in place.
Earlier Assurances vs Current Reality
Earlier in 2025, the UAE had publicly stated that visa issues for Pakistanis were resolved, even announcing five-year multiple-entry visas.
However:
- Reports of mass visa rejections in mid-2025
- Complaints from applicants
- Immigration delays
…forced Pakistan’s Interior Minister to raise the issue again with UAE authorities.
Despite diplomatic assurances, the ground reality remains unchanged.
Thousands of Pakistanis Impacted Across Travel, Work, and Business
The unofficial suspension has severely impacted:
- Workers seeking Gulf employment
- Families planning travel
- Students
- Business visitors
- Pakistan’s expatriate community networks
The UAE is a crucial partner for Pakistan, being:
- One of its largest trading allies
- A top remittance source
- Home to over a million Pakistani workers
This makes the visa freeze particularly concerning for Pakistan’s economy and diaspora.
Parliamentary Committee Confirms Security-Linked Visa Curbs
Pakistan’s Senate Committee on Human Rights reviewed the Interior Ministry’s findings and confirmed that:
- Visa restrictions are directly linked to security concerns
- Certain criminal cases involving Pakistani travelers prompted the UAE to tighten entry rules
- Extensive police clearance and background checks are now being demanded
Officials insist the restrictions aim to prevent misuse—not punish genuine travelers.
Trending Insights: Frustration, Speculation & Security Scrutiny
What’s trending online?
- Social media platforms saw Pakistani users trending topics like #UAEVisaBan and #PakistaniPassport.
- Many expressed anger over sudden visa rejections.
- Others feared that the UAE may be moving toward a complete passport ban.
What analysts suggest:
- Gulf countries are adopting high-vigilance immigration policies.
- Pakistan is pushing for diplomatic solutions and improved bilateral cooperation.
- New UAE visa reforms may gradually help stabilize the situation.
While the UAE has not officially banned Pakistani passports, the country has unofficially stopped issuing most visas, restricting entry to only a few passport categories.
The move is rooted in security and legal concerns, even as new visa facilitation reforms attempt to maintain strong bilateral ties. For now, thousands of Pakistanis continue to face uncertainty as diplomatic efforts work toward restoring normal travel conditions.
For further updates on Gulf visa policies, stay connected with Munsif News 24×7.