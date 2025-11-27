UAE Stops Issuing Visas to Pakistanis as Near-Complete Passport Ban Looms — Here’s Why

Hyderabad: In a major development affecting thousands of Pakistani citizens, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stopped issuing most regular visas to Pakistani passport holders, triggering widespread concern across the region.

The move came to light after Pakistan’s Interior Ministry confirmed that UAE visa issuance has been unofficially suspended, except for holders of diplomatic and government (blue) passports.

Although not officially termed a “ban,” the near-total halt is being described by officials as the closest step before a full passport ban, which would be extremely difficult to reverse.

Why Has the UAE Restricted Visas for Pakistanis?

According to the Interior Ministry’s briefing, the restrictions stem from growing concerns in Gulf countries—especially the UAE and Saudi Arabia—over certain Pakistani travelers being involved in:

Criminal activities

Misuse of visit visas

Overstaying

Immigration violations

Several deportations from Gulf nations further strengthened their caution, prompting the current visa curbs.

Blue & Diplomatic Passport Holders Still Allowed

While the general public faces severe restrictions, the UAE continues to issue visas to:

Diplomatic passport holders

Government service (blue passport) holders

However, ordinary passport holders are experiencing:

Continuous visa rejection

No processing updates

Delays lasting weeks to months

Stricter background checks

Officials warn that a complete official ban, if imposed, would be extremely challenging to reverse diplomatically.

UAE Announces New Visa Facilitation Reforms — But Restrictions Still Stand

Despite the tightened visa controls, UAE officials recently told Pakistan’s government that new visa-friendly reforms were underway, including:

Online visa processing systems

E-visas without physical passport stamps

A dedicated UAE Visa Centre in Pakistan handling nearly 500 applications daily

in Pakistan handling nearly Direct system-to-system data integration between the two countries

These upgrades aim to modernize the visa process, though the core restrictions remain in place.

Earlier Assurances vs Current Reality

Earlier in 2025, the UAE had publicly stated that visa issues for Pakistanis were resolved, even announcing five-year multiple-entry visas.

However:

Reports of mass visa rejections in mid-2025

Complaints from applicants

Immigration delays

…forced Pakistan’s Interior Minister to raise the issue again with UAE authorities.

Despite diplomatic assurances, the ground reality remains unchanged.

Thousands of Pakistanis Impacted Across Travel, Work, and Business

The unofficial suspension has severely impacted:

Workers seeking Gulf employment

Families planning travel

Students

Business visitors

Pakistan’s expatriate community networks

The UAE is a crucial partner for Pakistan, being:

One of its largest trading allies

A top remittance source

Home to over a million Pakistani workers

This makes the visa freeze particularly concerning for Pakistan’s economy and diaspora.

Parliamentary Committee Confirms Security-Linked Visa Curbs

Pakistan’s Senate Committee on Human Rights reviewed the Interior Ministry’s findings and confirmed that:

Visa restrictions are directly linked to security concerns

Certain criminal cases involving Pakistani travelers prompted the UAE to tighten entry rules

Extensive police clearance and background checks are now being demanded

Officials insist the restrictions aim to prevent misuse—not punish genuine travelers.

Trending Insights: Frustration, Speculation & Security Scrutiny

What’s trending online?

Social media platforms saw Pakistani users trending topics like #UAEVisaBan and #PakistaniPassport .

and . Many expressed anger over sudden visa rejections.

Others feared that the UAE may be moving toward a complete passport ban.

What analysts suggest:

Gulf countries are adopting high-vigilance immigration policies .

. Pakistan is pushing for diplomatic solutions and improved bilateral cooperation.

New UAE visa reforms may gradually help stabilize the situation.

While the UAE has not officially banned Pakistani passports, the country has unofficially stopped issuing most visas, restricting entry to only a few passport categories.

The move is rooted in security and legal concerns, even as new visa facilitation reforms attempt to maintain strong bilateral ties. For now, thousands of Pakistanis continue to face uncertainty as diplomatic efforts work toward restoring normal travel conditions.

