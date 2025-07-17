UK Scientists Successfully Use DNA from Three People to Prevent Genetic Disorders in Babies

London: In a remarkable scientific breakthrough, researchers in the United Kingdom have successfully developed an advanced in-vitro fertilization (IVF) technique that uses DNA from three individuals to give birth to healthy babies, free from hereditary mitochondrial diseases.

This innovative method was pioneered by fertility experts at the Newcastle Fertility Centre in London. The technique combines the genetic material from the baby’s biological mother and father along with mitochondrial DNA from a healthy donor woman. The goal: to eliminate the risk of transmitting serious genetic disorders passed through the mother’s mitochondria.

So far, eight babies have been born through this advanced procedure, and scientists have confirmed that they are free from mitochondrial-related health issues.

How Does It Work?

Mitochondria are tiny structures found in every human cell, responsible for generating the energy our bodies need to function. However, mutations in mitochondrial DNA (which is inherited solely from the mother) can lead to a range of debilitating conditions — including muscle weakness, developmental delays, epilepsy, and even organ failure.

To counter this, scientists extracted the nucleus (which contains 99.9% of the parents’ genetic information) from the mother’s egg and transferred it into a donor egg that had healthy mitochondria. The resulting embryo thus carried nuclear DNA from the biological parents and mitochondrial DNA from the donor — forming a child with DNA from three individuals.

Minimal Donor DNA Involvement

Despite the involvement of a third person, scientists clarify that only 0.1% of the baby’s genetic material comes from the mitochondrial donor. The vast majority — including traits like appearance and personality — still originates from the biological parents.

The process has been in limited use in the UK for some time, but this is the first time researchers have publicly confirmed the birth of children who are entirely free of inherited mitochondrial diseases due to this technique.

The Bigger Picture

According to Newcastle University researchers, roughly 1 in every 5,000 babies is born with a mitochondrial disorder. With this new method, 20 to 30 babies per year could be saved from such life-threatening conditions.

Experts emphasize the importance of mitochondria in human biology — not just for energy generation, but also in vital functions such as breathing and cellular metabolism. Any weakness in mitochondria can severely affect organs like the heart and brain.

This new three-parent IVF technique offers fresh hope to thousands of families with a history of genetic disorders — potentially rewriting the future of reproductive medicine.