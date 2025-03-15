Ultra-Processed Vegan Meat and Soymilk May Aid Weight Loss, Study Finds

New Delhi: If you’re trying to shed some extra pounds, switching to plant-based ultra-processed foods like soy milk and vegan meat might be the key. A recent study by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine suggests that replacing animal products with these plant-based alternatives can lead to significant weight loss.

Study Highlights the Benefits of Plant-Based Foods

The research, published in the journal Nutrition & Metabolism, examined the role of processed plant-based foods in weight loss. Traditionally, ultra-processed foods—high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats—are associated with weight gain and various health issues. However, this study found that processed vegan foods can have the opposite effect when replacing animal products in the diet.

Weight Loss Through Plant-Based Diet

According to the findings, participants who reduced their consumption of animal products and increased plant-based alternatives experienced an average weight loss of 5.9 kilograms. In contrast, the control group showed no significant weight change.

The top factors contributing to weight loss were:

Reduced intake of processed animal foods (e.g., smoked fish)

Decreased consumption of unprocessed or minimally processed animal products (e.g., milk, beef, and eggs)

Lower consumption of ultra-processed animal foods (e.g., cheese, fried chicken, sausage)

Why Plant-Based Processed Foods Aid Weight Loss

The study attributed the weight loss to lower calorie and fat intake, increased fiber intake, and a higher calorie burn due to improved metabolism after meals.

“Our research shows that choosing a bagel instead of bacon for breakfast or a veggie burger instead of a hamburger for dinner is the best option if you are looking to lose weight,” said Dr. Hana Kahleova, Director of Clinical Research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

Debunking Myths Around Processed Plant-Based Foods

Dr. Kahleova also emphasized that plant-based processed foods, such as canned beans, cereal, and veggie burgers, should not be demonized. These foods can be part of a healthy diet and contribute to fighting chronic diet-related diseases.