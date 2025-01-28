UN Security Council Condemns M23 Advances in DRC, Calls for Ceasefire Compliance

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has strongly condemned the continued advances of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The council urged an immediate withdrawal of M23 forces and called for all parties to fully adhere to the ceasefire, citing growing concerns over the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the region.

UNSC Calls for Halt to M23 Offensive in North Kivu

In a press statement issued after an emergency meeting on the DRC, UNSC members expressed grave concern over the M23’s ongoing offensive in North Kivu province, specifically the escalating threat to Goma, the provincial capital. The council emphasized that these advances represent a serious violation of the ceasefire and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in eastern DRC.

“The M23’s continued territorial expansion undermines efforts for a peaceful and political resolution through the Luanda process,” the statement read. The UNSC demanded an immediate halt to the M23’s offensive and called for the reversal of territorial gains made by the rebels.

Support for MONUSCO Peacekeepers

The UNSC reiterated its strong support for the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), which continues to carry out its mandate in the DRC. The council expressed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of MONUSCO peacekeepers, warning that any attacks against peacekeepers could constitute war crimes.

External Forces and Sovereignty Concerns

The UNSC also condemned the ongoing violation of DRC’s sovereignty, calling for the immediate withdrawal of external forces involved in the conflict. Council members urged all parties involved to respect the ceasefire and refrain from actions that could further escalate tensions.

Urging Diplomatic Resolution

The council strongly encouraged both Rwanda and the DRC to resume diplomatic talks to work toward a peaceful and lasting resolution to the conflict. The UNSC reaffirmed its support for the ongoing mediation efforts between the two countries through the Luanda Process.

Growing Security Concerns and International Response

As violence continues to intensify in eastern DRC, several foreign embassies have issued advisories urging their citizens to leave North Kivu. In response to the worsening situation, the United Nations has temporarily relocated non-essential staff from Goma.

The international community continues to closely monitor developments in the region, with hopes of de-escalating tensions and finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis in the DRC.