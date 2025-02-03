Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Lead Key Election Campaigns Across Delhi Today

New Delhi: With just two days left for the crucial Delhi Assembly Elections on February 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to spearhead a series of high-profile public gatherings across the national capital today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ramping up its electoral efforts, mobilizing massive support in key constituencies to strengthen its position in the highly competitive Delhi polls.

Amit Shah’s Public Gatherings: Key Details & Schedule

Amit Shah will address three significant election rallies in different constituencies of Delhi, reaching out to thousands of voters. These public meetings will serve as a platform for BJP to highlight its achievements and counter the claims made by its rivals, particularly the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Below is the detailed schedule of the rallies Amit Shah will address today:

Jangpura Assembly Constituency – The first rally of the day will take place at Bhagwan Nagar Market, Jangpura, at 11:30 AM .

– The first rally of the day will take place at . Bijwasan Assembly Constituency – The second public gathering will be held at Dada Dev Ground in Raj Nagar, Mehrauli, at 2:30 PM .

– The second public gathering will be held at . Dwarka Assembly Constituency – The final campaign rally of the day will be hosted at Ram Leela Ground, Durga Park, Najafgarh, at 3:30 PM.

These rallies are part of BJP’s strategic roadshow initiative designed to engage with voters on the ground and emphasize the party’s vision for Delhi’s development.

BJP Intensifies Campaign Ahead of Delhi Polls

With polling day fast approaching, the electoral battle in Delhi is heating up, with BJP, AAP, and Congress leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. The BJP’s campaign, led by senior leaders, is focused on criticizing AAP’s governance while positioning the Modi government’s policies as a model of development.

Earlier in the week, Amit Shah addressed a rally in Rohini, where he strongly attacked AAP’s track record, calling the party synonymous with “lies, deceit, and fraud.”

He highlighted how AAP failed to fulfill its key promises, such as shutting down liquor vends in residential areas, cleaning the Yamuna River to London’s Thames-like standards, and increasing hospital bed capacity.

Amit Shah’s Attack on AAP and Arvind Kejriwal

During his recent speeches, Amit Shah directly targeted AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, questioning his credibility and governance failures. He pointed out that Kejriwal accused BJP of contaminating Yamuna water but asked whether any Delhiite actually believed such claims.

Shah further asserted that while AAP frequently breaks its promises, the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are “etched in stone.” BJP leaders have been actively reminding voters of Modi’s commitment to good governance, infrastructure development, and safety.

Delhi Assembly Elections: The High-Stakes Battle

The upcoming Delhi Assembly election is shaping up to be a three-way contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress. All three major parties have released their manifestos, making ambitious promises to secure voter confidence.

AAP’s Key Promises: The ruling AAP has focused on free electricity, improved healthcare, and better education facilities as its core campaign themes.

The ruling AAP has focused on free electricity, improved healthcare, and better education facilities as its core campaign themes. BJP’s Agenda: The BJP is positioning itself as the party of national development, promising better governance, infrastructure improvements, and tackling corruption.

The BJP is positioning itself as the party of national development, promising better governance, infrastructure improvements, and tackling corruption. Congress’s Role: Congress, though a relatively weaker player in Delhi, is attempting a comeback by appealing to traditional voter bases and highlighting issues like unemployment and inflation.

With just two days remaining before the polling date, all parties are making their final push to mobilize supporters. The election results, which will be declared on February 8, will determine the political future of Delhi for the next five years.