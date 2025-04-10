Unseasonal Rains Damage Damage’ Crops: Paddy Soaked in Fields

West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh: On Wednesday, leaders from the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham visited Kaikaram village in Unguturu Mandal to inspect paddy crops that were soaked due to unseasonal rains. The leaders interacted with farmers and inquired about the challenges they are currently facing during the procurement process.

Farmers Struggling Due to Unexpected Rains

District Secretary K. Srinivas and senior leader Guttikonda Venkata Krishna Rao expressed concern over the situation. They stated that due to unseasonal rainfall, the harvested paddy has become wet and farmers are now forced to bear extra expenses to dry the grain and protect it with temporary sheds (barakas).

Immediate Supply of Gunny Bags Demanded

The leaders urged the government to supply gunny bags immediately through Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) and ensure swift procurement of the paddy stored in open fields to prevent further damage.

Call for Tarpaulin Subsidy to Protect Paddy

To safeguard the grain from changing weather conditions, the Rythu Sangham leaders requested that the government provide tarpaulins at subsidized rates. This would help farmers cover their produce and avoid additional losses due to rain and humidity.

Ensure Transparent Moisture and Weight Standards

They also appealed for fair practices in procurement. Farmers are currently facing issues with moisture content and weight measurements. The leaders insisted that rice mills should follow the moisture and weight standards set by the RSKs to avoid exploitation.

Support for Tenant Farmers Requested

Another major concern highlighted was the exclusion of tenant farmers from crop registration. The leaders demanded that paddy be procured under the names of tenant farmers and that the purchase payments be credited directly into their bank accounts.

Leaders and Farmers Participate in Field Visit

The inspection was attended by district vice presidents Kona Srinivasa Rao, G. Srirama Murthy, G. Surya Rao, Shanam Veeraraaghavulu, and several local farmers and tenant farmers.