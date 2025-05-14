Tragedy in Uppal: Two Boys Go Missing, One Found Dead in Construction Pit

In a heartbreaking incident, two minor boys — Arjun (8) and Manikanta (15) — hailing from Jogulamba Gadwal district, went missing in the Uppal area of Hyderabad. The children were the sons of labourers working on a flyover bridge project in Kurmaguda, Uppal.

One Body Recovered, Another Boy Still Missing

Authorities recovered the body of one of the boys from a pillar pit at a nearby construction site. As of now, Manikanta remains missing. A search operation is currently underway.

Massive Search Operation Underway

Teams from the Uppal police, Hyderabad Road Development Agency (HYDRA), Disaster Response Force (DRF), and the fire department are actively involved in the search to locate the missing boy.

Police Investigate Cause of Incident

The police have launched an investigation to determine how the boys ended up in the construction pit. While initial reports suggest the children may have entered the area to swim, authorities are not ruling out the possibility of foul play.

Concern Over Safety at Construction Sites

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety protocols at construction sites, particularly when workers are accompanied by their children. Officials are likely to review current safety measures following this tragic incident.