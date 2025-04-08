US Launches 22 Airstrikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen

Sanaa

The United States military conducted 22 airstrikes on Tuesday targeting multiple Houthi-controlled sites across northern Yemen. According to reports from Houthi-run al-Masirah TV and local residents, the strikes hit key areas to the east and south of the capital, Sanaa, as well as the Island of Kamaran in the Red Sea and regions surrounding the oil-rich Marib province. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported following the airstrikes.

Airstrikes Follow Fatal US Attack in Sanaa

These airstrikes come just one day after a deadly US airstrike in Sanaa on Sunday night, which resulted in the deaths of four children and left 25 others injured, including 11 women and children. The US military resumed airstrikes on March 15, aiming to deter the Houthis from attacking Israeli ships, after the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Houthi Response to US Airstrikes

The Houthi group has consistently claimed that their retaliatory actions, including drone attacks and missile strikes, are in response to US airstrikes on Yemen. A Houthi spokesperson emphasized that these attacks are designed to put pressure on the US-backed Israeli government, calling for an end to Israeli actions in Gaza and the lifting of the siege on the Palestinian enclave.

In a recent development, the Houthis announced that they had launched a drone attack on a “military target” in Israel’s Tel Aviv, while also firing cruise missiles at two US warships stationed in the Red Sea. The Houthi spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, referred to these operations as responses to ongoing US airstrikes in Yemen, describing them as “retribution” for the US military’s actions that have resulted in civilian casualties.

Ongoing Conflict and Retaliation

Despite the increasing violence, the Houthi group has vowed to continue its operations until the Israeli offensive on Gaza stops and humanitarian aid is allowed into the besieged region. The group maintains that the US airstrikes on Yemen will not deter their support for the Palestinian people and will not cease their military operations in the region.

The escalation in Yemen comes amid growing tensions between the US, Israel, and the Houthi forces. While the US continues to target Houthi sites to curb their attacks on Israeli and American assets, the Houthis remain steadfast in their retaliation efforts, which they claim are aimed at halting what they see as US aggression against Yemen and the Palestinian people.

The situation in Yemen remains volatile, with both sides continuing to escalate their military actions. The ongoing airstrikes by the US and retaliatory attacks by the Houthis underscore the broader regional tensions and the intersection of the Yemen conflict with the ongoing Israeli Palestinian crisis. As both sides dig in, the international community watches closely, hoping for a resolution to the violence that has plagued the region for years.