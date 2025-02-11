US Lawmakers Demand Probe into DoJ’s ‘Misguided Crusade’ Against Adani Group

Washington: Six US lawmakers have called for an official investigation into the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) previous actions against Adani Group officials. In a letter addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, they have strongly criticized the DoJ’s indictment as a “misguided crusade” that could potentially harm US-India relations.

Lawmakers Challenge DoJ’s Actions Against Adani Group

The letter, signed by Congressmen Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Mike Haridopolos, Brandon Gill, William R. Timmons, and Brian Babin, raises concerns over the US government’s legal approach in the case. The lawmakers argue that the case primarily involves allegations of bribery and corruption within India, and therefore, it should have been handled by Indian authorities instead of being pursued by US officials.

“This case rests on the allegation that preparations were made by members of this company in India to bribe Indian officials, also exclusively located in India.

Instead of deferring the case to the appropriate Indian authorities, the Biden DoJ decided to push forward and indict the company’s executives without any real injury to US interests being present,” stated the letter.

The legislators emphasized that the DoJ’s decision to pursue legal action against Adani Group officials lacked a “compelling reason” and could potentially strain relations with a key ally like India.

Potential Impact on US-India Relations

The lawmakers warned that unnecessary legal actions against Indian businesses could disrupt the strategic and economic partnership between the US and India. They asserted that President Trump’s commitment to reviving America’s economy depends on maintaining strong relationships with international partners, including India.

“This misguided crusade came at the risk of harming our relationship with a strategic geopolitical partner like India immediately preceding President Trump’s return to the Oval Office,” the letter stated.

The lawmakers further pointed out that businesses like the Adani Group have invested tens of billions of dollars in the US and created thousands of jobs. They cautioned that such legal moves could discourage foreign investors from contributing to the US economy.

“Needless pursuits against those who have contributed tens of billions and created thousands of jobs deter and discourage investors from contributing to our economy. Considering these factors and the lack of any real injury to US interests, the decision to pursue this indictment demonstrates more harm for America’s interests than good, if any,” the letter emphasized.

Forbes Calls DoJ’s Indictment a ‘Strategic Blunder’

The demand for an investigation comes shortly after Forbes published an article criticizing the DoJ’s actions against the Adani Group. The publication argued that the indictment could have severe geopolitical consequences at a time when the US is actively seeking stronger alliances to counter China’s growing influence.

In the article titled ‘The US Harms The West’s Alliances With A Far-Flung Indictment In India’, author Melik Kaylan wrote that the charges against Adani Group executives could weaken US-India relations, which are crucial for global security and economic stability.

Call for Investigation and Transparency

The six lawmakers have requested that Attorney General Pam Bondi conduct a thorough investigation into the DoJ’s conduct in the Adani Group case. They have also demanded access to all records related to the case, aiming for greater transparency and accountability.

“We request you investigate the Biden DoJ’s conduct and would appreciate you sharing with us all records about this case, for a coordinated effort in uncovering the truth,” they wrote in the letter.

With increasing scrutiny from US lawmakers and global analysts, the DoJ’s legal approach against the Adani Group could become a major point of contention in the evolving US-India economic and diplomatic relationship. The response from the Attorney General’s office and the US administration will be closely watched in the coming weeks as this issue unfolds.