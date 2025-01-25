US Supreme Court Clears Extradition of 26/11 Attacks Convict Tahawwur Rana to India

Washington: In a landmark decision, the US Supreme Court on Saturday approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, to India.

Details of the Extradition Decision

The Supreme Court dismissed Rana’s review petition against his extradition, which he had filed in November last year as a “petition for a writ of certiorari.” The court rejected the plea on January 21 with a simple statement: “Petition denied.”

This decision follows a series of unsuccessful legal battles by Rana in lower and federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco.

Role in the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, has been declared a fugitive by India. He faces multiple criminal charges related to the 2008 Mumbai attacks that resulted in 166 deaths, including six US citizens.

Rana is also a close associate of David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American Lashkar-e-Taiba operative who played a key role in planning the attacks. Headley, who turned approver in the case, is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence in the US for his involvement.

US Government’s Stance

The US Solicitor General, Elizabeth B. Prelogar, urged the Supreme Court to reject Rana’s petition. Rana’s counsel, Joshua L. Dratel, contested the recommendation but failed to sway the court’s decision.

Significance for India

India has been pursuing Rana’s extradition to hold him accountable for his alleged role in facilitating the attacks, which were orchestrated by the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The 26/11 attacks, which targeted key locations in Mumbai over four days in November 2008, remain one of the worst terror incidents in India’s history.

Exhaustion of Legal Options

Currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, Rana has now exhausted all legal options to avoid extradition. With the Supreme Court’s decision, India is set to bring him to trial, marking a significant step toward justice for the victims of the Mumbai attacks.

Context of the Decision

The Supreme Court’s decision comes a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.