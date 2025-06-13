USCIS Introduces New Rule for Immigration Medical Examination Validity: What Green Card Applicants Must Know

Washington D.C.: The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has implemented an important update for immigrants applying for permanent residence (Green Card) in the United States. The rule applies to all foreigners filing Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, while present in the U.S.

New USCIS Rule Changes Validity of Form I-693

The USCIS Policy Manual now states that Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, signed by a civil surgeon on or after November 1, 2023, will only be valid while the application it was submitted with is pending.

Also Read: Bomb Threat Call to Air India Flight: Emergency Landing Ensues

If the related Form I-485 application is withdrawn or denied , the accompanying Form I-693 automatically becomes invalid.

, the accompanying Form I-693 automatically becomes invalid. Any new Form I-485 submission will require a fresh Form I-693 completed and signed by a civil surgeon.

This updated policy is effective immediately and applies to both pending and newly filed applications on or after June 11, 2025.

What is Form I-485 and Why is Form I-693 Required?

Form I-485 is used by individuals in the U.S. to apply for lawful permanent resident status (Green Card) through Adjustment of Status .

is used by individuals in the U.S. to apply for lawful permanent resident status (Green Card) through . Applicants must also submit Form I-693 to demonstrate that they are not inadmissible under health-related grounds.

to demonstrate that they are not inadmissible under health-related grounds. This includes proving that the applicant is free from communicable diseases, has required vaccinations, and meets other medical requirements.

Previous Policy Offered Indefinite Validity of Form I-693

On April 4, 2024 , USCIS had updated its policy to allow Form I-693, signed on or after November 1, 2023, to remain valid indefinitely.

, USCIS had updated its policy to allow Form I-693, signed on or after November 1, 2023, to remain valid indefinitely. This meant that applicants could reuse their Form I-693 for future immigration benefits without the need for a new medical examination.

Why USCIS Changed the Policy

USCIS has determined that the April 2024 policy was too broad and posed potential public health risks. By limiting the validity of Form I-693 to the current application, USCIS ensures:

Applicants undergo timely and up-to-date medical examinations .

. Public health in the U.S. is better safeguarded through recent medical data.

COVID-19 Vaccine No Longer Required for Immigration Medical Exams

As of March 11, 2025 , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines to remove COVID-19 vaccination from the list of required vaccinations .

, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines to . USCIS announced that from January 20, 2025 , officers will no longer issue Requests for Evidence (RFEs) or Notices of Intent to Deny (NOIDs) related to COVID-19 vaccinations.

, officers will no longer issue or related to COVID-19 vaccinations. Civil surgeons are allowed to mark the COVID-19 section of Form I-693 as “N/A” if the applicant meets all other vaccination requirements.

Key Takeaways for Green Card Applicants