Value Gold Launches 6th Branch in Manikonda, Hyderabad

Value Gold Pvt. Ltd., a unit of CAPS Gold, proudly announces the launch of its 6th branch in Manikonda, Hyderabad, offering a seamless, transparent, and rewarding experience for customers looking to leverage their gold for financial needs.

A Smart Solution for Emergencies

Value Gold is setting a new standard in the gold-for-cash segment by offering unmatched services that include better gold evaluation, instant transfers, and a smooth, automated exchange process. Designed for emergencies and urgent financial requirements, this service guarantees trust and transparency rooted in a legacy of over 100 years.

Simple & Transparent Exchange Process

Customers can bring in their gold, which is first tested for purity. The gold is then melted to determine accurate value, and the cash is instantly transferred to their accounts. The entire process is crafted to be stress-free and customer centric.

Instant Release of Pledge Gold

One of the standout features of Value Gold is the instant release of pledged gold. After document verification and physical evaluation, customers receive an advance amount even before the melting and evaluation process is completed. The final amount is transferred based on the market value.

Managing Director’s Statement

Abhishek Chanda, Managing Director of Value Gold, shared:

“We are thrilled to launch Value Gold’s 6th and 7th branches in Manikonda and A.S. Rao Nagar. This expansion reflects the growing trust our customers place in us and our commitment to making gold selling and gold loan release services more accessible, transparent, and rewarding. We look forward to serving these communities with the same integrity and excellence that define the Value Gold experience.”

About CAPS Gold

Founded in 1901, M/s Chanda Anjaiah Parameshwar (CAP) is a heritage-rich, family-owned business and one of India’s leading gold and silver bullion merchants. With a legacy built on integrity, innovation, and personalized service, CAPS Gold has emerged as one of the foremost Hallmark certified bullion dealers in India.