Vicky Kaushal Pays Tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on His Death Anniversary

Mumbai: Remembering a Legendary Warrior

On Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s death anniversary, actor Vicky Kaushal paid tribute to the legendary Maratha warrior, expressing how some roles stay forever, and portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in “Chhaava” has been one of them.

Shambhu Raje Balidan Divas: Honoring a True Martyr

Shambhu Raje Balidan Divas is observed in honor of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who was brutally executed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on March 11, 1689, for refusing to convert to Islam.

Vicky Kaushal’s Emotional Tribute

Vicky took to Instagram to share a powerful still from his latest blockbuster “Chhaava”. The image captures him standing with his arms raised and bound by chains, his back facing the camera. A golden light shines down, creating an intense and almost divine atmosphere. Soldiers in historical attire stand in the background, setting a war-like tone.

In his heartfelt caption, Vicky wrote:

“11th March 1689 – Shambhu Raje Sacrifice Day. Today, on the Punyatithi of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, I bow to the warrior who chose death over surrender, who stood tall in the face of unimaginable torture and who lived and died for his beliefs.”

He further added:

“Some roles stay with you forever, and playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in #Chhaava has been one of them. His story is not just history – it is courage, sacrifice, and an undying spirit that still inspires millions. Zinda Rahey! Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji! Jai Sambhaji.”

“Chhaava” – A Grand Historical Drama

Directed by Laxman Utekar, “Chhaava” is a historical drama based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. The film is an adaptation of the renowned Marathi novel “Chhava” by Shivaji Sawant.

The movie features a stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, and promises to bring the glorious yet tragic story of Sambhaji Maharaj to life on the big screen