Video Shows IndiGo Plane’s Dramatic Landing Attempt Amid Cyclone Fengal’s Fury in Chennai

A dramatic video of an IndiGo flight struggling to land at Chennai Airport amid the heavy weather conditions caused by Cyclone Fengal has gone viral. The incident occurred on November 30, 2024, when the Mumbai-Chennai flight was forced to abort its landing attempt due to severe turbulence, strong winds, and heavy rain in the region.

The video, which quickly spread across social media, shows the IndiGo plane descending towards the runway, only to tilt alarmingly to the left just a few feet above the surface. At the last moment, the aircraft pulls up and executes a go-around—a maneuver often used when safe landing conditions cannot be met. Despite the intense conditions, the plane eventually landed safely around 12:40 PM, just before Chennai Airport suspended operations in the wake of Cyclone Fengal’s landfall.

IndiGo confirmed the incident and provided further details on the challenging weather conditions that led to the go-around. “Due to adverse weather conditions, including rain and strong, gusty winds, which later led to the closure of Chennai airport, the cockpit crew of flight 6E 683, operating between Mumbai and Chennai, executed a go-around on November 30, 2024, in accordance with established safety protocols,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline also emphasized that such maneuvers are standard procedure during extreme weather and that the pilots are well-trained to handle such situations. “This is a standard and safe maneuver, and our pilots are extensively trained to handle such situations with the utmost professionalism. A go-around is performed when a safe landing cannot be achieved, as was the case with this flight,” IndiGo clarified.

The strong winds and adverse conditions in Chennai were a result of Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Puducherry and caused widespread disruptions in the region. The cyclone brought heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and flooding, resulting in at least three fatalities in Chennai due to rain-related incidents. Public transport, including trains and flights, was heavily impacted, and parts of the city were left waterlogged. Chennai Airport eventually closed for operations until the following day.

Despite the challenges posed by Cyclone Fengal, IndiGo’s quick response and standard safety protocols ensured the safety of all passengers on board. The incident highlights the critical role of pilots and ground crews in ensuring passenger safety during extreme weather events.