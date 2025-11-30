Vijay seeks permission for Puducherry roadshow; CM Rangasamy says decision soon

Chennai: Uncertainty remains over whether Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay will be granted permission to hold his December 5 roadshow in Puducherry. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, in a statement, said the government will take a decision only after holding discussions with the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP). Vijay’s statewide tour to meet the public was halted earlier after the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives.

When he attempted to resume his campaign in Salem, Tamil Nadu Police denied permission, advising him to submit applications at least a month in advance for such mass gatherings. Following this, Vijay’s team shifted their plans to Puducherry. On November 26, TRK representatives submitted a petition at the Puducherry DGP’s office seeking approval for the December 5 roadshow.

They also met Chief Minister Rangasamy in person and handed over the formal request. However, three days passed with no response from the police. TRK General Secretary Anand and former MLA Saminathan then visited the police headquarters to meet the DGP. They learned that no senior officials were available, as the DGP was in New Delhi attending a police conference and was expected to return only on December 1.

Amid this delay, rumours circulated that permission had been denied. Police sources, however, clarified that “no order has been issued on the petition so far,” dismissing speculation of a rejection. Responding to growing media queries, Chief Minister Rangasamy issued a statement addressing the matter. He said, “The petition submitted by Vijay’s team will be examined. After consultations with the Chief Secretary and the DGP, a decision will be taken.”

The CM emphasised that public safety, expected crowd size, and law-and-order implications would be key factors in the final decision. Vijay’s proposed roadshow has generated considerable attention, as it would mark his first major political outreach in Puducherry since launching the Victory Party. With the DGP expected back in office on December 1, an official order regarding permission is likely in the coming days.

Supporters of the actor-politician are eagerly awaiting clarity, while the administration must balance security requirements with political fairness ahead of the high-profile event.