Vikrant Massey on Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Preparation Is Everything

Mumbai: As anticipation builds for his upcoming film “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,” actor Vikrant Massey has opened up about how he balances execution and preparation in his acting journey. In an interview with IANS, the acclaimed actor explained why he chooses quality over quantity in his film projects.

Preparation Over Execution: Vikrant’s Thoughtful Approach to Acting

Massey revealed that while the actual filming process may take only a few weeks, it’s the preparation phase that truly defines the outcome. “The shoot itself takes about 55–60 days, but I’ve realized that real work happens before the cameras roll,” he said.

The ‘Gaslight’ actor emphasized the importance of deep character work, noting, “When you give time to your script and character, the quality of your work naturally improves.”

Why Vikrant Massey Chooses to Do Fewer Films

Addressing why he appears in relatively fewer films, Vikrant shared:

“Because I want to spend more time at home — not just to be at home, but to work on myself as an actor. I want to invest more time in preparation than just execution.”

Massey believes that spending time with oneself and the material creates more meaningful performances. He added, “Even if it means doing just one film, it’s far better than doing many without fully immersing in them.”

Limited Shoot Days, More Prep Time

Talking about the nature of the projects he works on, Massey said:

“The kind of films I do aren’t the ones that have 150-day shooting schedules. Nobody is making those kinds of films with me. At best, I get 50–55 days to shoot.”

Given the tight timelines for execution, he emphasized the need for thorough preparation ahead of time. He believes it’s essential not just for his performance but to deliver value to the audience.

“Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan” Set to Release on July 11

Massey’s upcoming film “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan”, co-starring Shanaya Kapoor, is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 11, 2025. The film promises an emotional and character-driven narrative — in line with the kind of roles Massey is known for.