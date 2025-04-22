Viral Video: Is This the Respect for Teachers? Student Hits Lecturer with Slipper — Here’s Why

Vijayanagaram, Andhra Pradesh: A shocking video has gone viral on social media showing a heated argument between a teacher and a female student at Raghu Engineering College, escalating into an attempted physical assault. The video is sparking intense online debate about student discipline and the changing dynamics between students and teachers.

The Incident: Phone Dispute Turns Violent

According to the viral footage, a female student accused a teacher of taking her phone, claiming it was worth ₹12,000. The confrontation quickly intensified, with the student seen using abusive language and threatening the teacher. At one point, she removed her slipper and tried to hit the teacher with it.

When the teacher refused to return the phone, the situation worsened, leading the student to physically lash out. The teacher, in self-defense, was seen reacting back before the situation was brought under control by nearby students and staff.

Social Media Reactions: Netizens Express Shock and Concern

The video has ignited widespread outrage and concern on social media. Many users criticized the incident, citing it as an example of the diminishing respect students have for educators in the modern era.

“This is the kind of respect today’s generation has for teachers. It’s not the students’ fault alone – it’s also the responsibility of parents and teachers,” commented one user.

“Parents are spoiling children by buying expensive phones and not teaching them basic discipline,” wrote another.

Others took a more balanced view, suggesting the teacher’s behavior may also have contributed to the escalation.

“We can’t always blame the students. Maybe the teacher was also at fault,” said another comment.

A Larger Debate: The Role of Parents, Teachers, and Institutions

The incident has reignited the debate on the influence of smartphones, rising fee structures in private colleges, and parenting styles. Netizens pointed fingers at both the educational institutions and parents for not instilling enough discipline or setting boundaries.

“Ever since smartphones became common, this kind of behavior is on the rise. Colleges that charge lakhs and parents who pamper kids equally share the blame,” commented a concerned viewer.

Authorities Yet to Respond

As of now, no official statement has been released by the college administration or local authorities regarding disciplinary action or further investigation.