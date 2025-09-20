Viral Video: Vadodara Woman’s Dramatic Road Protest Over 2 Missing Pani Puris Shuts Down Street

Vadodara, Gujarat – A unique and dramatic protest unfolded in Vadodara, Gujarat, on September 19, 2025, when a woman brought traffic to a standstill near Sursagar Lake, demanding her two allegedly missing pani puris. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral across social media platforms, sparking widespread discussion and amusement.

Also Read: Telangana Aarogyasri Services Fully Restored After Week-Long Hospital Strike

The Heart of the Dispute

The bizarre standoff began around 5:00 PM when a regular customer at a local pani puri stall accused the vendor of short-changing her. She claimed that for Rs 20, she consistently received only four pani puris instead of the expected six. This ongoing dispute culminated in her decision to stage a public demonstration.

Road Blockade and Emotional Plea

In an extraordinary turn of events, the woman sat cross-legged in the middle of a busy road, refusing to move until her demand for “six puris for Rs 20, no less” was met, or the vendor’s cart was permanently removed.

Emotional Outburst: She broke down in tears, pleading with arriving police officers, “Every time he gives me fewer panipuris and abuses me. He bullies me and treats me badly. I don’t want his lorry here, stop it.”

She broke down in tears, pleading with arriving police officers, “Every time he gives me fewer panipuris and abuses me. He bullies me and treats me badly. I don’t want his lorry here, stop it.” Traffic Disruption: Her protest caused significant traffic delays for several hours, drawing a large crowd of curious onlookers.

Police Intervention and Resolution

The Vadodara Police’s DIAL 112 emergency response team was deployed to manage the escalating situation.

Negotiation: Officers spent considerable time counseling the woman, eventually convincing her to clear the road and allowing traffic to resume.

Officers spent considerable time counseling the woman, eventually convincing her to clear the road and allowing traffic to resume. Vendor’s Temporary Removal: Taking the woman’s threats seriously, police later revisited the location and instructed the vendor to temporarily remove his stall, bringing the heated dispute to a close.

Vendor’s Denial

The pani puri vendor vehemently denied the allegations, stating he had operated his stall at the same location for 14 years without incident. He claimed, “I even gave her extra panipuris to calm her down, but she still hit me,” expressing shock at the woman’s dramatic actions.

Social Media Erupts

Videos of the “pani puri protest” quickly became a sensation on Instagram, Twitter (X), and YouTube, leading to a flurry of diverse reactions: